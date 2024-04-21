Last Chance Regatta opens at French Olympic Week in Hyères

First day of racing at the French Olympic Week in Hyères, France, incorporating the Last Chance Regatta to qualify to compete at the Paris Olympics.

Team GB has qualified successfully in nine of the ten classes, and has a last chance to grab the tenth qualification, in the men’s Kite, at Hyères.

After five races for the men’s Formula Kite non-qualified series, Britain’s Connor Bainbridge is fourth, Sam Dickinson is 16th and Mattia Maini 19th in the 40 strong field.

A long way to go and it needs one of the three Brits to finish in the top five to qualify GBR.

In the qualified nations events, in the women’s Formula Kite, Team GB’s Eleanor Aldridge (2,3,3,5) leads from Lauriane Nolot (9,7,1,1) and Jessie Kampman (5,2,4,3) of France. Katie Dabson is 4th, Lily Young 8th, and Madeleine Anderson 12th after four races.

In the men’s Formula Kite, Maximilian Maeder SGP leads from Toni Voodisek SLO, with third Martin Dolenc CRO. No GBR entry.

Grae Morris of Australia leads the men’s QFoil in a three-way tie with Nicolas Goyard FRA and Tom Reuveny ISR after three races. In the women, Mariana Aguilar ARG leads from Sara Wenners NED. No GBR entries.

