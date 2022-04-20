First ever London Luxury Afloat at St. Katharine Docks, London

Opening Thursday 21 April the first ever London Luxury Afloat showcase

From Thursday 21 to 24 April the first ever London Luxury Afloat showcase when some of the most luxurious sail, power and superyachts will be descending upon the iconic St. Katharine Docks, London.

The ‘mini Monaco’ event brings together some of the finest yachting brands in the world, providing buyers who are looking to purchase their first luxury yacht or seeking an upgrade, the perfect opportunity to view these magnificent vessels side-by-side in the heart of the city.

Whether you have a penchant for power or prefer to set sail, London Luxury Afloat brings you the best of both worlds.

Ticket holders will also have exclusive access to the London Luxury Afloat floating VIP area, where they can sit back and relax with a glass of champagne or indulge in some fantastic street food while contemplating just which yacht to buy!

While St. Katharine Docks, central London’s only marina, provides the perfect backdrop offering a vast array of bars and restaurants from French classics to authentic Turkish cuisine, Dim Sum to the freshest and finest shellfish, seafood and fish from across the British coast, so visitors can really make the most of their visit.

If sailing is your passion, then the stunning yachts from Oyster and Hallberg-Rassy are sure to entice. Be one of the first to set foot on board the new Oyster 495, making its world premiere at London Luxury Afloat.

Visitors will also be privy to the first public appearance of the new Oyster 595, alongside the stunning Oyster 885 ‘Clare’ and the award-winning Oyster 565.

While Hallberg-Rassy, internationally known for producing high quality blue water sailing yachts, will be showcasing the brand-new Hallberg-Rassy 57.

Alongside these stunning sailing yachts will be a whole range of prestigious motor yachts from leading brands including Sunseeker, Fairline, Pearl Yachts, Azimut, Falcon and Ryck.

Get your ticket – Tickets available here . . .



For marina access visitors will need to purchase a London Luxury Afloat ticket, while access to shoreside exhibits is completely free of charge.

Marina access tickets cost £45 for adults, with children 15 and under free with an adult ticket holder.

