Caribbean Maxi Challenge – Similarly challenging conditions for St Barts

In a repeat of Monday’s outcome, in the Maxi Class Jim Swartz’s Vesper finished close enough to her longer rival, Hap Fauth’s Bella Mente, to win under IRC corrected time.

Once again today, George David’s Rambler 88 was third in the Maxi class ahead of Wendy Schmidt’s Deep Blue with the Mills 68 Prospector sadly having to retire from racing due to crew health reasons.

Meanwhile in the CSA 3 class, Jim Madden’s Swan 601 Stark Raving Mad VII again had a good day although her winning margin of two and a half minutes was smaller, and over Luigi Sala’s Vismara 62 Yoru for second this time.

Despite the tough conditions, in both classes a match race for the lead took place, none more cut-throat than among the former Maxi 72s where according to Vesper’s Kiwi tactician Gavin Brady, Bella Mente was looking for maximum engagement, circling them three minutes before the start.

While Stark Raving Mad VII lining up with Yoru, once again today proved that the longer Italian boat is better reaching and running while Stark Raving Mad VII performs better upwind.

Victory for the American boat came today despite breaking a jib sheet and a halyard that caused a sail to drop twice unintentionally.

In the Offshore Multihull class, the close competition continues with Mach Schnell, the Gunboat 62 owned by Kent Haeger and Greg Slyngstad’s Bieker 53 Fujin.

The Gunboat currently holds the edge with two first-place finishes, no doubt helped by past Olympian Annie Haeger (470 class) calling tactics and who splits the driving with her father, Kent.

Tuesday’s courses were of a similar length to Monday, 28 miles for the Maxis and 24 for CSA 3.

This was predominantly in the lee of St Barts, but with a shorter loop up into the nature reserve northwest of the island and a longer beat at the top of which the boats experienced the full brunt of the Atlantic swell.

Racing continues until Saturday with a layday scheduled for Thursday.

Caribbean Maxi Challenge 2022 – Maxi Race 2

1st Vesper CAY 007 JV 72 – Jim Swartz (USA)

2nd Bella Mente USA 45 JV 74 – Hap Fauth (USA)

3rd Rambler 88 USA 25555 Juan K / 88 George David (USA)

4th Deep Blue CAY 85 Botin 85 – Wendy Schmidt (USA)

DNS Prospector USA 60669 Mills 68 Larry Landry/Paul McDowell/Martin Roesch (USA)

Les Voiles de St Barth Richard Mille 2022 – Day 2 winners

CSA 1 – 1st Caro, CAY 52 – Maximilian Klink (SUI)

CSA 2 – 1st Arabella, GBR 3112X – Niall Dowling (GBR)

CSA 3 – 1st Stark Raving Mad VII, USA 61011 – Jim Madden (USA)

CSA 4 – 1st Blitz USA 52915 – Peter Corr (ISV)

CSA 5 – 1st Pata Negra, GBR 4669R – Bernard Girod (USA)

CSA 6 – 1st Team Island Water World, SXM 605 – Frits Bus (SXM)

Offshore Maultihull – 1st Mach Schnell USA 12 – Kent Haeger (USA)

Racing Multihull – 1st Team Arawak – Francois Nel / Rodney Williams (SXM)

Diam 24 – 1st Crybaby FRA 971 – Pierre Altier (SXM)

Full results available here . . .