Clipper Race dole out six-hour time penalties in Race 10

The Clipper Race Committee has announced that Dare To Lead and Zhuhai have each been given a six-hour time penalty.

As a result of breaching part of the Clipper Race Course Instructions for Race 10, the Race Committee has applied a six-hour time penalty to both the Dare To Lead and Zhuhai teams, which will affect their overall finish time for Race 10.

In this current race, there is a three-nautical mile exclusion zone from all coastline, islands and off lying hazards (awash or above the water at chart datum) between the Le Mans Start Line and the Finish Line, and in addition, no Clipper Race yacht is to roam into an area of less than 30m deep (chart datum).

This was very clearly briefed to all Race Skippers prior to departing from Subic Bay.

Zhuhai and Dare To Lead sailed into a small area of less than 30m at chart datum, which contravenes the Course Instructions set out for Race 10 Sailing City Qingdao Cup.

Despite being unintentional, Zhuhai and Dare To Lead sailed into the prohibited zone, and although there was no significant advantage gained by either team, the area was clearly marked on the charts and in the on board navigational plan, and therefore should have been avoided.

The Clipper Race Committee looked at all evidence and has been unanimous in its decision today to apply a six-hour time penalty to both teams, which is the minimum time penalty to be given in these circumstances.

The exclusion zones have been greatly considered and put into course instructions on the basis of safety, therefore this penalty will be added to both team’s elapsed time, which will affect their overall finish time for Race 10.

This decision has been communicated to both Zhuhai and Dare To Lead and the rest of the Clipper Race fleet.

Clipper race reported that the windbound Qingdao team finally left Japan on Saturday 16 April for their North Pacific crossing.

