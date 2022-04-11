Clipper Race – Qingdao windbound by Typhoon

Qingdao was not able to depart Japan as planned due to the a very strong Typhoon approaching Japan.

Permission for the Clipper Race yacht Qingdao to leave Yokosuka, Japan, was recived too late for the yacht to be clear of a very strong Typhoon approaching Japan.

The exit delays have meant that, what would have been manageable weather conditions, are now likely to have deteriorated swiftly.

To avoid any risk to the Qingdao crew, the Clipper Race has made the decision to hold the yacht in Yokosuka until the typhoon has passed. It is estimated this could take between three to five days, depending on how fast the weather system advances.

This will now mean that unfortunately, Qingdao will most likely miss the Seattle stopover, because the rest of the fleet will have had to depart from the city before the yacht could arrive.

After departing Japan later this week, Qingdao may now head to an alternative USA port, further south on the West Coast.

The objective is for Qingdao to join Leg 7/Race 11 as soon as possible.

Related Post:

Clipper Race crew member in medical evacuation