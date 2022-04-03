Clipper Race crew member in medical evacuation

Injured Clipper Race sailor Nick Whittle was safely transferred to a Japanese Coastguard vessel.

At 04:40 UTC, Saturday, approximately 90nm off the coast of Japanese island Hachijōjima, Whittle was safely transferred from the CV20 Imagine your Korea to a Japanese Coastguard vessel.

Whittle is suffering from a suspected dislocated shoulder. His condition is currently stable but needs a medical evacuation for further assessment and treatment.

He will be transported by sea to Hachijōjima, where he will then be transferred to a helicopter which will take him to mainland Japan, between Tokyo and Yokohama.

There, he will be transferred to hospital for further medical assessment and treatment.

Nick will be assisted on shore by a representative of the British Embassy in Tokyo and the Clipper Race has updated Nick’s emergency contact.

Imagine your Korea has now resumed racing.

Qingdao diverting to Yokohama for repairs

The CV30 Qingdao is currently heading towards Yokohama to effect repairs to its running backstay fitting.

All crew are well on board. There are no safety concerns but the team has ceased racing until the issue is resolved.

The Clipper 2019-20 Race officially restarted at 12:00 Local Time (04:00 UTC) 24 March.

Race 10: Sailing City Qingdao Cup started on 24 March 2022, from the Philippines, and is 6,100nm and expected to take 30 days, with the eleven strong Clipper Race fleet due to arrive in Seattle between 16-21 April 2022.