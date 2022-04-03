Team GBR at the Sofía

Racing at the Princess Sofia Regatta, Mallorca starts on Monday – the first major Olympic classes regatta since Tokyo 2020.

This event brings into sharp focus the Paris 2024 Games now less than two and a half years away – first Olympic racing in Marseille on Sunday 28 July 2024 – following a two-year hiatus caused by the global pandemic.

Trofeo Princesa Sofía is the first event of the revised Hempel World Cup Series, which now consists of three European venues in 2022: Mallorca (Trofeo Princesa Sofía, April 1-9), Amsterdam (Allianz Regatta, June 1-5) and Marseille (dates to be confirmed).

The Palma Mallorca event will feature the new 2024 Olympic sailing events, the men and women’s IQ Foil and Formula Kite, and the mixed 470 dinghy event.

These new events have brought a whole new generation into the Olympic arena, and introduce four board foiling events alongside the traditional dinghy and multihull classes.

The British Sailing team is strongly represented with 31 entries from a total 46 strong GBR entry expected to take part, and they will face some of the best Olympic class sailors, representing 62 nations, on the waters off Palma.

Monday 4 April – First day of racing for ILCAs, 470, iQFoils

Tuesday 5 April – First day of racing for 49er, 49erFX, Nacra and Formula Kites

51st Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca Regatta – Total Entry 796

British Entries expected to include:

470 Mixed – 68 entries

*Martin Wrigley and Eilidh Mcintyre

*Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr

49er Men- 77 Entries

*Chris Taylor and James Grummett

*Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Rhos Hawes

*James Peters and Fynn Sterritt

*Nick Robins and Daniel Budden

Arran Holman and James Taylor

Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne

49erFX Women – 58 Entries

*Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton

*Freya Black and Saskia Tidey

*Hannah Bristow and Anna Carpenter

Formula Kite Men – 77 Entries

*Connor Bainbridge

*Guy Bridge

Mattia Maini

Jack Mckendrick

Tom Ballantine

Formula Kite Women – 38 Entries

*Katie Dabson

*Jemima Crathorne

*Lily Young

*Madeleine Anderson

Francesca Maini

ILCA 6 Radial – 95 Entries

*Matilda Nicholls

*Daisy Collingridge

*Hannah Snellgrove

Christine Wood

Molly Sacker

Anya Haji-Michael

ILCA 7 Laser- 170 Entries

*Michael Beckett

*Elliot Hanson

*Dan Whiteley

Arthur Farley

*Sam Whaley

Jacob Farren-Price

Kai Wolgramjack Hopkins

James Foster

James Percival-Cooke

IQFoil Men – 102 Entries

*Finn Hawkins

*Andrew Brown

*Samuel Sills

*Tom Squires

*Matthew Barton

Henry Bloodworth

James Hatcher

IQ Foil Women – 72 Entries

*Alysia Gibson

*Islay Watson

*Emma Wilson

*Emily Hall

*Saskia Sills

Alice Read

Catrina Williams

Nacra 17 Mixed – 39 Entries

*John Gimson and Anna Burnet

Daniel Tindale and Hebe Hemming

Note: * Sailing Team Member

