Olympic News – Paris 2024 Sailing dates confirmed

The first Paris 2024 sailing events will take place from the Marseille Marina on Sunday 28 July with the final medal races on Thursday 8 August 2024.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has issued the competition session schedule for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In all, 32 sports will be on the programme, resulting in 19 days of competition from 24 July (two days prior to the Opening Ceremony) to 11 August, with 329 medal events and a total of 762 sessions.

The overall number of events for Paris 2024 will be reduced from 339 to 329 compared to Tokyo 2020 and the overall athlete quota from 11,092 to 10,500.

Four sports proposed by the Paris 2024 Organising Committee have been confirmed: skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing as well as breaking, which will make its Olympic debut, building on the success of the sport at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018.

Eight events have been included on the programme, replacing existing events, in each case to ensure no increases in event numbers:

For sailing the means three new mixed events, including mixed kiteboarding and mixed 470 dinghy, to replace 1 men’s and 1 women’s 470 dinghy events and the men’s Finn dinghy.

Read more here . . .

Ukraine Olympic Solidarity Fund

The IOC also revealed that more than $2 million (£1.5 million/€1.8 million) has been allocated to the Solidarity Fund, set up last month to support Ukraine’s Olympic community.

In total more than 50 NOCs and International Federations have contacted the organisation to offer support to Ukraine’s Olympic community.

Full 2024 Olympic Schedule available here . . . (pfd)

Related post:

IOC release solidarity funds to Ukraine

Mark England named Team GB Chef de Mission for Paris 2024 Olympics