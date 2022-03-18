Mark England named Team GB Chef de Mission for Paris 2024 Olympics

The British Olympic Association (BOA) has announced Mark England OBE as Chef de Mission for Team GB for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Mark successfully led Team GB at each of the last two summer editions of the Olympic Games, where the nation has secured 67 medals at Rio 2016 and 64 medals at Tokyo 2020.

He has attended ten Olympic and Olympic Winter Games in a leadership role.

He said: “Paris 2024 will be an incredible Games for Team GB and the British public can look forward to another wonderful summer of sporting achievement from the country’s finest athletes.”

BOA CEO, Andy Anson, added: “We have just returned from our latest recce to Paris and we feel our plans for 2024 are well advanced. We are confident that we will be as well prepared as ever to take advantage of the closest thing we will get to a home Games in the near future.”

The British Olympic Association (BOA) is the National Olympic Committee for Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

