K1 Inland Championship title for Paul Birbeck

Paul Birbeck of the home club took the K1 Inland National Championship hosted at Wimbleball SC.
Birbeck won four of the five races (1,1,1,-5,1), finishing with four points and five ahead of Ben Hawkes (2,-4,3,1,3), with John Wayling (4,2,2,3,-5) in third place on 11 points.
Only two races were possible on day 1 in a force 5 to 6, before the much stronger breeze came in and a number of boats were flattened by the gusts.
Race officer Dave Stockton decide to abandon the last race of the day.
Sunday racing started in a force 5 however the wind moderated throughout the races much to the delight of the lighter sailors.
Birbeck won the first three races before penalty turns at the start of race four set him back, with Ben Hawkes taking the win ahead of Angus MacAlister and John Wayling. Birbeck finished in fifth place.
The final race was in much lighter conditions and Birbeck claimed his fourth win, allowing him to discard his fifth place to take overall victory with a cleansheet score.
Ovington Boats are now building and handling international marketing of the K1 single-handed keel dinghy, and displayed a new Ovington built K1 at the recent RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show.
More details available on the Ovington website.
K1 Inland National Championship – Final after 5 races, 1 discard
1st GBR 84 Paul Birbeck – Wimbleball SC – – 4 pts
2nd GBR 92 Ben Hawkes – RAFSA – – 9 pts
3rd GBR 123 John Wayling – Northampton SC – – 11 pts
4th GBR 118 Angus MacAlister – Wimbleball SC – – 14 pts
5th GBR 120 Jeremy Hudson – Frensham Pond SC – – 16 pts
6th GBR 130 Guy Woodhouse – Lyme Regis SC – – 24 pts
7th GBR 170 Ian Duke – Datchet Water SC – – 31 pts
8th GBR 161 Hilly King – Frensham Pond SC – – 32 pts
9th GBR 169 Paul Harwood – Wimbleball SC – – 34 pts
10th GBR 98 Nick Ryles – Wimbleball SC – – 35 pts
11th GBR 112 Tony Paine – Wimbleball SC – – 45 pts
12th GBR 142 John Clear – Wimbleball SC – – 52 pts
13th GBR 145 Mike Green – Wimbleball SC – – 54 pts
14th GBR 127 Chris Dyer – Wimbleball SC – – 58 pts
15th GBR 148 Phil King – Nantwich & Borders – – 68 pts
16th GBR 157 Jeff Vander Borght – TBA – – 70 pts
17th GBR 74 Jason King – Datchet Water SC – – 70 pts
18th GBR 138 Geoff King – Tewkesbury Cruising & SC – – 75 pts
19th GBR 144 Gavin Brake – Wimbleball SC – – 79 pts
20th GBR 160 Alf Hawksworth – Carsington SC – – 84 pts
Age Groupings:
- 1st 60-64 age group and 5th overall, Jeremy Hudson
- 1st 65-70 age and 7th overall, Ian Duke
- 1st 70+ age group and 13th overall, Mike Green