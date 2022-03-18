K1 Inland Championship title for Paul Birbeck

Paul Birbeck of the home club took the K1 Inland National Championship hosted at Wimbleball SC.

Birbeck won four of the five races (1,1,1,-5,1), finishing with four points and five ahead of Ben Hawkes (2,-4,3,1,3), with John Wayling (4,2,2,3,-5) in third place on 11 points.

Only two races were possible on day 1 in a force 5 to 6, before the much stronger breeze came in and a number of boats were flattened by the gusts.

Race officer Dave Stockton decide to abandon the last race of the day.

Sunday racing started in a force 5 however the wind moderated throughout the races much to the delight of the lighter sailors.

Birbeck won the first three races before penalty turns at the start of race four set him back, with Ben Hawkes taking the win ahead of Angus MacAlister and John Wayling. Birbeck finished in fifth place.

The final race was in much lighter conditions and Birbeck claimed his fourth win, allowing him to discard his fifth place to take overall victory with a cleansheet score.



Ovington Boats are now building and handling international marketing of the K1 single-handed keel dinghy, and displayed a new Ovington built K1 at the recent RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show.

More details available on the Ovington website.

K1 Inland National Championship – Final after 5 races, 1 discard

1st GBR 84 Paul Birbeck – Wimbleball SC – – 4 pts

2nd GBR 92 Ben Hawkes – RAFSA – – 9 pts

3rd GBR 123 John Wayling – Northampton SC – – 11 pts

4th GBR 118 Angus MacAlister – Wimbleball SC – – 14 pts

5th GBR 120 Jeremy Hudson – Frensham Pond SC – – 16 pts

6th GBR 130 Guy Woodhouse – Lyme Regis SC – – 24 pts

7th GBR 170 Ian Duke – Datchet Water SC – – 31 pts

8th GBR 161 Hilly King – Frensham Pond SC – – 32 pts

9th GBR 169 Paul Harwood – Wimbleball SC – – 34 pts

10th GBR 98 Nick Ryles – Wimbleball SC – – 35 pts

11th GBR 112 Tony Paine – Wimbleball SC – – 45 pts

12th GBR 142 John Clear – Wimbleball SC – – 52 pts

13th GBR 145 Mike Green – Wimbleball SC – – 54 pts

14th GBR 127 Chris Dyer – Wimbleball SC – – 58 pts

15th GBR 148 Phil King – Nantwich & Borders – – 68 pts

16th GBR 157 Jeff Vander Borght – TBA – – 70 pts

17th GBR 74 Jason King – Datchet Water SC – – 70 pts

18th GBR 138 Geoff King – Tewkesbury Cruising & SC – – 75 pts

19th GBR 144 Gavin Brake – Wimbleball SC – – 79 pts

20th GBR 160 Alf Hawksworth – Carsington SC – – 84 pts

Age Groupings: