America’s Cup – AC75 Class Rule updated

Updated versions of the AC75 Class Rule and the AC Technical Regulations have been released

This second version of the two documents together govern the design and construction of the yachts to be sailed by Competitors in the 37th America’s Cup, and how they are raced.

They also includes rules relating to shrouding, Competitors’ chase boats, weather collection and reconnaissance.

This latest publication marks the official release of the rules, effectively starting the clock for the design race that will end on the water when the competitors’ AC75s face each other in the Challenger Selection Series and ultimately the America’s Cup Match.

The rules were developed by the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, and the Challenger of Record, INEOS Britannia, for the 37th America’s Cup.

The venue and date of the 37th America’s Cup have yet to be confirmed.

Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton and their international brokers at Sir Keith Mills’ Origin Sports Group in Britain, have been talking with possible venues.

The selection short-list is believed to comprise: Cork in Ireland, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, and Malaga and Barcelona in Spain, plus the fall-back position of a home defence in Auckland.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, setting Europe on an economic-war footing, and the recent mass executions in Saudi Arabia have muddied the waters . . . but Dalton seems set on following the money no matter who provides it.

The announcement is due by the end of March 2022.

AC75 Class Rule available here

AC Technical Regulations available here

