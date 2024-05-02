AC37 Final Brick in the Wall – Orient Express Racing Team

The Orient Express Racing Team AC75 reveal is expected in the next couple of weeks.

Their AC75 arrived in Barcelona in early April after four days of transport following nearly 7 months of building at the Multiplast shipyard in Vannes.

Orient Express Racing Team commissioned the hull design from Emirates Team New Zealand so the expectation is for a similar design to ‘Taihoro’ with extensive flaring off the bow and a powerful bustle in the back two-thirds.



Where the French can innovate is on foil design and systems – two areas where they excel in all other sailing disciplines be that inshore or offshore.

High expectations are rightly starting to form around the French – an outstanding sailing nation and they are going about their business efficiently and quietly.

The dark-horses amongst the Challengers of the 37th Louis Vuitton America’s Cup, for sure.