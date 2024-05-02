49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 head to La Grande Motte for pre-Olympic showdown

La Grande Motte International Regatta is the final major event for the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 classes before the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The 49er and 49erFX class will hold their Europeans and the Nacra 17 their World Championships at La Grande Motte from 4 to 12 May. About 40 teams have been training for the past 20 days at La Grande Motte to prepare for the Championships.

The 6 May will serve as a curtain-raiser with the official training races followed by the opening ceremony, with the first racing on the 7 May.

In the Nacra17 (47 entries), 18 of the 19 Olympians for Paris 2024 will be present, although the selections for the Austrian, Brazilian, Swedish and American teams are not yet known.

In the 49er of the 70 crews registered at Grande Motte, 11 have their tickets to Marseille: the Australian, Canadian, Croatian, French, British, Irish, Dutch, New York, Swiss, Uruguayan and American teams.

Three national teams are still in the selection stage and could gain selection on the Herault water: the Austrians, the Brazilians and the Poles who made a strong impression a few days ago at the French Olympic week.

In the 49erFX (31 entries), 10 of the 31 teams present at Grande Motte already have their place at the Games: the Americans, the Belgians, the Czechs, the Czechoslovakia, the Spanish, Finnish, French, British, Italian and Dutch. As in their male counterparts, the Poles are still in the selection phase.

For the British with all their selections for Team GB long made, this will be a chance to see how they perform in this strong, high grade event.

Team GB selections racing at La Grande Motte:

49er – James Peters and Fynn Sterritt

49erFX – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey

Nacra 17 – John Ginson and Anna Burnet

Other GBR entries:

49er

James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES

Arran HOLMAN and Sam JONES

Duncan GREGOR and Freddie LONSDALE

Fin ARMSTRONG and Ewan GRIBBIN

Elliott WELLS and Billy VENNIS-OZANNE

49erFX

Eleanor KEERS and Jessica JOBSON

Nacra 17

Theo WILLIAMS and Jasmine WILLIAMS

