2024 Olympic Qualification is complete

With the Last Chance Regatta done and dusted, 63 nations have qualified in at least one sailing event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Olympics.

Three nations . . . host nation France, who automatically qualify in all events, Germany and Great Britain have qualified a boat in all 10 sailing events. China, Italy, Spain and the United States each have nine places.

There is a major change to the equipment for the sailing events at this Games which will feature a men and women’s kiteboard for the first time and a foiling windsurfer. In addition the 470 dinghy has become a mixed crew event.

These changes have balanced the male/female entries at seven each accross the ten events.

In total, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will feature 330 athletes in the sailing competition, split evenly between male and female sailors.

To complete the entries four Universality Places will be awarded by the IOC’s Tripartite Commission in the coming weeks — two in the women’s dinghy ILCA 6 and two in the men’s dinghy ILCA 7 — and likely take sailing past the 65 nations represented at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Great Britain, who lead the all-time sailing Olympic medal table, completed their qualification in all ten events with Connor Bainbridge’s win in the men’s kite at the Last Chance Regatta.

Following a low point of two silver in Atlanta 1996, Britain topped the sailing medal table at Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and Brazil 2016, only missing out in London 2012 to the Australians who had 3 gold to Britain’s 1 gold.

In Tokyo 2020 sixteen different nations won medals with Team GB topping the table with five medals, 3 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze.

