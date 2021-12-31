Gongs Galore for Olympic Sailing Stars

British Sailing Team’s Tokyo 2020 stars have been recognised in the New Year Honours List for services to sailing.

Hannah Mills raised to an OBE after winning a second gold in the women’s 470 class

Eilidh McIntyre, who won gold alongside Mills in the 470, is made an MBE

Dylan Fletcher who won gold in the 49er class is made an MBE

Stuart Bithell who won gold alongside Fletcher in the 49er is made an MBE

British Sailing Team boss Mark Robinson is also made an MBE.

Hannah Mills became the most successful female Olympic sailor of all time after adding a Tokyo gold to the silver she won in 2012 and the gold at Rio 2016.

Her award also recognises her environmental campaigning with her charity the Big Plastic Pledge.

The award of an MBE to Eilidh McIntyre ranks her with her father, Mike McIntyre, who won Olympic gold in 1988 and was made an MBE in 1989.

The 2020 British Sailing team also took the title of top sailing nation for the fifth time in six Olympics, with five medals from ten events – three gold, a silver and a bronze.

Team GB sailing team medal winners were: Gold in the Finn for Giles Scott (already an MBE), in the 470 for Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, and in the 49er for Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell.

In addition the team won silver in the Nacra17 for John Gimson and Anna Burnet, and windsurfing bronze for Emma Wilson.

British Sailing Team boss Mark Robinson, who led Team GB’s sailors at Tokyo 2020, commented . . .

“None of these successes are down to one person. Success in these pursuits only comes from a group of highly dedicated and relentless individuals that form a team and work as one to execute the task at hand, which we had in abundance within the British Sailing Team throughout this Olympic cycle.”

“This is equally shared with all the outstanding individuals I have had the pleasure of being alongside in this pursuit of excellence.”

The Tokyo 2020 British Sailing Team:

470 Women – Gold – GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre

Finn – Gold – GBR Giles Scott

49er – Gold – GBR Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell

Nacra 17 – Silver – GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet

RS:X Women – Bronze – GBR Emma Wilson

470 Men -5th – GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube

49erFX – 6th – GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey

RS:X Men – 7th – GBR Tom Squires

Radial – 10th – GBR Alison Young

Laser – 12th – GBR Elliot Hanson

What it’s all about . . .

MBE – Member of the Order of the British Empire and OBE – Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

Related Post:

Paris 2024 – The clock is already ticking

Olympic Sailing – Success comes at a cost

Team GB Top the Tokyo Sailing Medal Table