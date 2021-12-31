Bloody Mary Cancelled by Covid . . . Again !

Queen Mary SC has announced cancellation of the 2022 Bloody Mary Race and due to be run on Saturday 8 January.

This is the second year in a row that the Bloody Mary event has been cancelled due to a worsening winter Covid situation.

Club Commodore Andrew Craig said that even with some restrictions on clubhouse use, the event would bring many people into close proximity, and they could not see how to run a safe event at anything like the usual level of entries.

With the worsening coronavirus situation in the country, their is also potential for the current guidance on minimising mixing indoors becoming enforcement in the New Year.

The club are looking to see if they can run a major handicap event in the summer instead.

The 2022 GJW Direct Bloody Mary pursuit race was Leg 4 of the already Covid hit Seldén SailJuice 2021/22 Winter Series.

This is the third event of the nine proposed to pull-out of the 2021/22 series, and puts the King George Gallop, at King George SC on 22 January 2022, next in the Covid firing-line.

Seldén SailJuice Winter Series 2021/22:

Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, Draycote Water SC – Completed

Datchet Flyer, Datchet Water SC – Completed

Postponed – Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey, Yorkshire Dales SC – 27 December 2021

Burghfield Breezer, Burghfield SC – 27 December 2021

Postponed – Grafham Grand Prix, Grafham Water SC – 2 January 2022

Postponed – Bloody Mary, Queen Mary SC – 8 January 2022

King George Gallop, King George SC – 22 January 2022

John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC – 5 & 6 February 2022

Oxford Blue, Oxford SC – 19 February 2022

Related Post:

QMSC hoping for Bloody Mary window of opportunity

Changes to Selden SailJuice Winter Series due to COVID