Changes to Selden SailJuice Winter Series due to COVID

The Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey (27 Dec) and Grafham Grand Prix (2 Jan) events have both been postponed due to concerns about COVID.

Next up in the Selden SailJuice Winter Series is the Burghfield Breezer on Monday 27 December.

The Burghfield Breezer is set to help blow away the Christmas and Boxing Day blues with a handicap and pursuit race event aimed at dinghies ranging from a Mirror to a 49er.

With Online entry closing on 26 December, this is the third event in the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series. With a maximum entry of 100 boats, and the discounted period closing at the end of 23 December, now is the best time to sign up.

Enter Here . . .

You can also pre-order food at the venue, but it has to be done by 5 pm on Thursday 23 December . . . The food booking can be done here

Some of the big names are already entered including Nick Craig and Pete Nicholson in a GP14, Steve and Sarah Cockerill in an RS400 and Laser/ILCA star Sam Whalley in an RS Aero.

Tom Gillard and Rachael Gray are back in their Merlin Rocket after their recent victory at Event #2, the Datchet Flyer.

To date 29 boats have competed in both rounds of the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series, with Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash Winners, Roger Gilbert and Roger McGrane (505 – Netley SC) topping the rankings, from last winter’s runner up, Luke Fisher (RS Vareo – Emberton Park SC).

See the Sailjuice leader Board here . . .

The following events are in the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series 2021/22:

Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, Draycote Water SC – Completed

Datchet Flyer, Datchet Water SC – Completed

Postponed – Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey, Yorkshire Dales SC – 27 December 2021

Burghfield Breezer, Burghfield SC – 27 December 2021

Postponed – Grafham Grand Prix, Grafham Water SC – 2 January 2022

Bloody Mary, Queen Mary SC – 8 January 2022

King George Gallop, King George SC – 22 January 2022

John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC – 5 & 6 February 2022

Oxford Blue, Oxford SC – 19 February 2022

