Gilbert and McGrane take Draycote Dash

Overall winners of the 2021 Draycote Dash Open at Draycote Water SC were Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane sailing an International 505.

Despite a BFD in the first race on Saturday Gilbert and McGrane put together a 3, 4, 3.5 scoreline and closed-out the event with a win in the Pursuit race on Sunday.

Second overall were Sam Knight and Chris Bowne in an RS400.

Third overall and first in Slow Fleet was Luke Fisher sailing an RS Vareo, with fourth and taking first in the Medium Fleet, Peter Barton.

The Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash was the first of nine events in the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series 2021/22. Next event is the Datchet Flyer at Datchet Water SC – 11 & 12 December 2021.

Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash – Final Leaders after 4 races + Pursuit Race (87 entries)

1st FAST 505 Roger GILBERT and Ben MCGRANE – Netley SC – – 11.5 pts

2nd FAST RS400 Sam KNIGHT and Chris BOWNES – Bartley SC – – 18 pts

3rd SLOW RS Vareo Luke FISHER and – Emberton Park SC – – 25 pts

4th MEDIUM RS Aero 7 Peter BARTON – Lymington Town SC – – 29 pts

5th SLOW Enterprise Nigel BIRD and Andy BIRD – R Y A – – 34 pts

6th FAST RS400 Jon HEISSIG and Nicky GRIFFIN – Llangorse SC – – 34.5 pts

7th SLOW Laser (ILCA 7) Ben FLOWER – Paignton SC – – 40 pts

8th FAST 505 Steve IRISH and Norman BYRD – Draycote Water SC – – 40 pts

9th MEDIUM RS200 James WILLIAMS and Sarah TUPPEN – Chew Valley SC – – 47 pts

10th FAST Osprey Justin JONES and Chris ANDERSON – Chase SC – – 54 pts

11th MEDIUM RS Aero 7 Ellie CRAIG – Starcross SC – – 58 pts

12th SLOW GP14 Hugh DEVEREUX and Ellen DEVEREUX – Budworth SC – – 61 pts

13th FAST 505 Michael SIMS and Oliver DAVENPORT – Carsington SC – – 61 pts

14th MEDIUM D-Zero Thomas SOUTHWELL – Leigh and Lowton SC – – 65 pts

15th MEDIUM Supernova John KNIGHT – Bartley SC – – 76.5 pts

16th SLOW RS Vareo Nick CRICKMORE – Waveney & Oulton Broad YC – – 79 pts

17th FAST Phantom Mike WEBSTER – Northampton SC – – 82 pts

18th MEDIUM RS200 Nigel PEPPERDINE and Diana PEPPERDINE – Staunton Harold SC – – 88 pts

19th FAST RS400 Chris LARR and Abigail LARR – Draycote Water SC – – 88.5 pts

20th FAST Phantom Ian STONE – Maidenhead SC – – 91 pts

