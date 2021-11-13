Seldén SailJuice Winter Series – Draycote Dash entry closing

Entries for the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash close this Sunday. The event takes place over the weekend of 20 & 21 November 2021.

The Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash consists of up to four back-to-back handicap races on Saturday, starting at 11am. Sunday is the Pursuit Race.

Almost 70 boats have entered up to now, representing 30 different classes.

Online Entry at: www.sailjuiceseries.com

This Sunday at 6pm UK time, get online for the prizegiving of last season’s Seldén SailJuice Winter Series.

Hosted by co-organisers of the Series, Simon Lovesey and Andy Rice, the Facebook Live will also celebrate the success of many other category winners including Top Club, Top Lady, Top Youth and Junior, Top Masters, Family Rankings supported by Craftinsure, the Speed Six Speed Challenge, and some great prizes also from Trident Marine.

The following events are in the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series 2021/22:

Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, Draycote Water SC – 20 & 21 November 2021

Datchet Flyer, Datchet Water SC -11 & 12 December 2021

Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey, Yorkshire Dales SC – 27 December 2021

Burghfield Breezer, Burghfield SC – 27 December 2021

Grafham Grand Prix, Grafham Water SC – 2 January 2022

Bloody Mary, Queen Mary SC – 8 January 2022

King George Gallop, King George SC – 22 January 2022

John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC – 5 & 6 February 2022

Oxford Blue, Oxford SC – 19 February 2022