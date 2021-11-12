Star South American Championship – Day 1

After the first day of the Star South American Championship, leaders are Robert Scheidt and Ubiratan Matos, tied on three points with Jorge Zarif and Arthur Lopes.

Two races were sailed and both cerws won one race and was second in another. In third place are Pedro Lodovici and Samuel Gonçalves, with eight points.

The races were held with light to medium wind on São Sebastião Channel.

The competition, hosted at the Yacht Club de Ilhabela on the northern coast of São Paulo, runs until next Monday 15 November.

The Star South American Championship has been held since 1952 and the Ilhabela regattas marks the 51st edition.

Star South American Championship – Leaders after 2 races

1st – Robert Scheidt and Ubiratan Matos (Banco do Brasil) – 3 pts

2nd – Jorge Zarif and Arthur Lopes (Regatta) – 3 pts

3rd – Pedro Lodovici and Samuel Gonçalves (Dom) – 8 pts

4th – Mario de Jesus and Guilherme de Almeida (Vida Bandida) – 9 pts

5th – Daniel De La torre (ARG) and Maurício Bueno (Enrique) – 10 pts

6th – Admar Gonzaga and Ronald Seifert (Maricota) – 10 pts

7th – Robert Rittscher and Marcelo Valland (Born Free) – 16 pts

8th – Antonio Moreira and Arcelio Moreira (Culé) – 16 pts

9th – Marco Szili and Pedro Trouche (Viva la Vida) – 16 pts

10th – Fabiano Vivacqua and Caio Gerassi (Balada) – 19 pts