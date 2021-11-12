IOC Gold for Sailing Coverage of Tokyo Games

Sailing won Gold for Best Coverage by the Host Broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympic Games in the International Olympic Committee Golden Rings Awards.

Producer Henry Mok and director Leon Sefton received the award for providing an outstanding race experience for millions of viewers around the world via Olympic Broadcasting Services, which produces the live television, radio and digital coverage for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This is the third time sailing has won gold in this Golden Rings Awards category, following Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

The Golden Rings Awards is a prestigious international competition organised by the IOC to promote and award excellence in the broadcasting of the Olympic Games.

The awards ceremony took place in the IOC’s headquarters, Olympic House, in Lausanne, where the IOC is currently hosting a series of IOC commission meetings.