Transat Jacques Vabre – IMOCA lead change

There was a lead change in the IMOCAs this morning but as the Ultimes power south to Cape Verde, many of the Class 40 are stuck again without wind.

Sodebo Ultim 3 returned to racing after a 5 and half hour stop in Madeira over-night to repair their starboard foil damaged in a collision on Thursday.

Team technicians who rushed to the island to help fix the boat have conceded that the foil remains damaged and the boat cannot be sailed “at 100% capacity.”



As the fleet, led by the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild, continues south towards Cape Verde they’ll be planning for the next obstacle, the Doldrums

While Class40 Project Rescue Ocean is heading to Cascais for a technical stopover.

Since Thursday morning the boat has suffered from a cracked ball-joint and damaged upper fitting of the starboard rudder. They are planning an express repair in Cascais and a return to the race as soon as possible

Transat Jacques Vabre – Positions 12 November at 10:00 hrs

CLASS40

1. La Manche #EvidenceNautique – Distance to destination 3689,27

2. Edenred – Distance to destination 3691,08

3. Banque du Léman – Distance to destination 3695,32

OCEAN FIFTY

1. Koesio – Distance to destination 4241,04

2. Primonial – Distance to destination 4277,6

3. Solidaires En Peloton – Distance to destination 4335,4

IMOCA

1. LinkedOut- Distance to destination 4504,31

2. Apivia – Distance to destination 4516,8

3. Charal – Distance to destination 4523,46

ULTIMES

1. Maxi Edmond de Rothschild – Distance to destination 5944,86

2. SVR – Lazartigue – Distance to destination 6040,42

3. Banque Populaire XI – Distance to destination 6079,25