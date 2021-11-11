Spirit Yachts launch new Spirit 30 Day Sailor

First Spirit 30 day sailor has now been handed over to her owner in the UK

Spirit Yachts has announced the launch of its new Spirit 30 day sailor yacht. Designed for coastal cruising and competitive racing, the Spirit 30 sailing yacht has the style and beauty of the larger Spirits, with the fun-factor of a fast and easy to handle day sailor.

Responding to demand for a smaller Spirit design, the first Spirit 30 day sailor has now been handed over to her owner in the UK. The yacht will be on display at the upcoming Düsseldorf boat show from 22 to 30 January 2022.

The 9.15m Spirit 30 is fully electric and is the first Spirit hull to have flax lay-up and bio resin incorporated into her build.

Spirit Yachts CEO and Head of Design Sean McMillan commented, “Due to high levels of positive interest, there are now two iterations of the Spirit 30 design. The first version is the recently launched classic day sailor version, with a large cockpit and no interior living space.”

“This original design has been progressed into a second version, which incorporates a small ‘cuddy’ berth and simple amenities for a weekend on the water.”



The fully electric Spirit 30 has a Torqeedo Cruise 4.0 FP electric drive system powered by lithium ion batteries and a Torqeedo 650W battery charger, giving a range of circa 16nm at 5 knots.

Increased range can be gained with optional additional battery capacity if preferred. The batteries are recharged by shore power or via solar panels that mount over the cockpit cover.

At 9.15m long with a light displacement of 1.7 tonnes, the Spirit 30 has options for a fixed or lifting keel and rudder. The yacht can also easily be transported on a road trailer adding to the versatility of this simple yet classically beautiful design.

Inside the cockpit, the hull’s varnished Douglas fir planking and sapele ringframes showcase the craftsmanship in the yacht’s construction.

Durable, sustainable decking gives way to a Sipo mahogany cockpit coaming and tiller steering.

Sail controls are carefully positioned to maintain a clear and comfortable seating area. Rigging is nitronic rod rigging complemented by carbon fibre mast and boom.

The standard headsail options are either a self tacking jib or an overlapping racing jib. An optional masthead asymmetric sail is also available.

Spirit 30 Tech Spec:

L.O.A: 9.15m

L.W.L: 6.5m

Beam: 2m

Draft: 1.35m

Displacement: 1.7tonnes (light)

Rig: Fractional sloop

