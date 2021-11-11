Transat Jacques Vabre – Dismasting and UFO strike

11th Hour Racing Team – Alaka’i officially abandoned the race after dismasting

Sodebo Ultim 3 is being assessed following last night’s collision with a UFO

11th Hour Racing Team – Alaka’i have officially abandoned the Transat Jacques Vabre after yesterday’s dismasting. The rest of the fleet has now split up as the four different classes head south at decent speed.

Last night at 01:00 (French time), Sodebo Ultim 3 hit a unidentified floating object (UFO), damaging the starboard foil.

Thomas Coville and Thomas Rouxel are fine and are safe in the boat. They are currently continuing their race but at a slower pace.



Their rivals in front are deciding on different options as they approach Madeira.

SVR – Lazartigue and Actual Ultim 3 have chosen to pass to the east of the island, while Maxi Edmond de Rothschild and Banque Populaire XI will pass to the west.

Armel Le Cléac’h and Kevin Escoffier have managed to catch up with the group. The next few hours should be calmer, before picking up speed again as they approach the Canaries, which they should reach by midnight.

Transat Jacques Vabre – Positions 11 November at 10:00

CLASS40

1. La Manche #EvidenceNautique – Distance to destination 3972,54

2. Lamotte Module Création – Distance to destination 3980,89

3. Edenred – Distance to destination 3984,58

OCEAN FIFTY

1. Koesio – Distance to destination 4608,71

2. Primonial – Distance to destination 4648,99

3. Solidaires En Peloton – Distance to destination 4663,97

IMOCA

1. Apivia- Distance to destination 4807,19

2. LinkedOut – Distance to destination 4841,78

3. Charal – Distance to destination 4872,29

ULTIMES

1. Maxi Edmond de Rothschild – Distance to destination 6552,92

2. SVR – Lazartigue – Distance to destination 6588,09

3. Actual Ultim 3 – Distance to destination 6600,55