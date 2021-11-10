Kiwi Thomas Saunders is 2021 ILCA 7 World Champion

- Thomas Saunders of New Zealand is the 2021 ILCA 7 World Champion
No racing on the last day of the ILCA7 worlds at Barcelona due to extreme weather condtions. Overall championship results from day 5 stand.
Thomas Saunders of New Zealand finished the eight race series with 23 points and 14 points clear of Ireland’s Finn Lynch.
In third place was Croatia’s Tonci Stipanovic.
An event that promised so much for the British competitors, with both Elliot Hanson and Michael Beckett topping the leaderboard, until the unfortunate incident in the final race on Wednesday removed them from competitive positions.
Best placed British competitor was Dan Whitely in eighth place with 83 points.
2021 ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship – Final after 8 races 135 entries
Gold NZL Thomas SAUNDERS – – 23 pts
Silver IRL Finn LYNCH – – 37 pts
Bronze CRO Tonci STIPANOVIC – – 65 pts
4th RYF Sergei KOMISSAROV – – 67 pts
5th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD – – 75 pts
6th GER Philipp BUHL – – 78 pts
7th NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 79 pts
8th GBR Daniel WHITELEY – – 83 pts
9th ITA Giovanni C GIORGETTI – – 89 pts
10th AUS Luke ELLIOTT – – 90 pts
Other leading GBR:
13th GBR Michael BECKETT – – 101 pts
15th GBR Sam WHALEY – – 103 pts
17th GBR Elliot HANSON – – 110 pts