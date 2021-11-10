Kiwi Thomas Saunders is 2021 ILCA 7 World Champion

Thomas Saunders of New Zealand is the 2021 ILCA 7 World Champion

No racing on the last day of the ILCA7 worlds at Barcelona due to extreme weather condtions. Overall championship results from day 5 stand.

Thomas Saunders of New Zealand finished the eight race series with 23 points and 14 points clear of Ireland’s Finn Lynch.

In third place was Croatia’s Tonci Stipanovic.

An event that promised so much for the British competitors, with both Elliot Hanson and Michael Beckett topping the leaderboard, until the unfortunate incident in the final race on Wednesday removed them from competitive positions.

Best placed British competitor was Dan Whitely in eighth place with 83 points.

2021 ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship – Final after 8 races 135 entries

Gold NZL Thomas SAUNDERS – – 23 pts

Silver IRL Finn LYNCH – – 37 pts

Bronze CRO Tonci STIPANOVIC – – 65 pts

4th RYF Sergei KOMISSAROV – – 67 pts

5th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD – – 75 pts

6th GER Philipp BUHL – – 78 pts

7th NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 79 pts

8th GBR Daniel WHITELEY – – 83 pts

9th ITA Giovanni C GIORGETTI – – 89 pts

10th AUS Luke ELLIOTT – – 90 pts

Other leading GBR:

13th GBR Michael BECKETT – – 101 pts

15th GBR Sam WHALEY – – 103 pts

17th GBR Elliot HANSON – – 110 pts

