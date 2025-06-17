Suzuki ILCA Master Europeans at Hayling Island – Day 2

The second day of the 2025 Suzuki ILCA Master European Championships continued in glorioue conditions at Hayling Island SC.
Two more races were completed for both fleets with some consolidation of the leaderboard as the discard kicked in.
In the ILCA 6 fleet, Britain’s Jon Emmett moved into the lead after back-to-back 2nd places and discarding a 4th, on 5 pts.
Overnight leader Maura Dewey (-4, 3) of Canada is now second with 6 pts. Ross Harvey (1, 7) of Britain holds third tied on 11 pts with Spain’s Jose Van Der Ploeg (3, 4).
And Britain’s Steve Cockerill (5, 6) made progress moving into sixth with 16 pts after discarding a 26.
In the ILCA 7 fleet, Britain’s Orlando Gledhill posted back-to-back wins and dropped an earlier 21 to move into the lead with 9 pts.
In second is Lennart Cnossen (-6, 2) of Holland with 11 pts and in third is Spain’s Jose Luis Doreste (5, 3) on 12 pts.
Sweden’s Ian Elliott (3, -61) is in fourth with 13 pts after discarding a UFD penalty in the final race, while Britain’s Nick Harrison (8, 5) gains a place to fifth with 15 pts. Monday’s leader Roger Schulz (9, -15) of Germany drops down to sixth on 17 pts.
ILCA 6 Master Europeans – Leaders after 4 races (68 entries)
1st GBR Jon EMMETT M M – – -4 1 2 2 – – 5 pts
2nd CAN Maura DEWEY AM W – – 1 2 -4 3 – – 6 pts
3rd GBR Ross HARVEY AM M – – -7 3 1 7 – – 11 pts
4th ESP Jose VAN DER PLOEG GGM M – – -17 4 3 4 – – 11 pts
5th GBR Steve COCKERILL GM M – – -26 5 5 6 – – 16 pts
6th GBR Ian GREGORY M M – – 13 -15 7 1 – – 21 pts
7th ILCA 6 Tomas HANSSON GM M – – 3 6 -24 14 – – 23 pts
8th NED Jack DE RIJK GM M – – 6 10 8 -15 – – 24 pts
9th MEX Carlos SILVA GALICIA AM M – – -14 9 6 9 – – 24 pts
10th IRL Sean CRAIG GM M – – 2 8 -69 17 – – 27 pts
11th GBR Ian JONES GM M – – 9 -13 11 8 – – 28 pts
12th ARG Franco RIQUELME ANTONETTI AM M – – -31 21 10 5 – – 36 pts
13th GBR Matthew KNIGHT M M – – 11 -24 15 10 – – 36 pts
14th NED Kim TAN GGM M – – 10 16 -69 11 – – 37 pts
15th GBR Jimmy CARTER GM M – – 5 -32 21 13 – – 39 pts
Full results available here . . .
ILCA 7 Master Europeans – Leaders after 4 races (60 entries)
1st GBR Orlando GLEDHILL M – – -21 7 1 1 – – 9 pts
2nd NED Lennart CNOSSEN GM – – 4 5 -6 2 – – 11 pts
3rd ESP Jose Luis DORESTE BLANCO GGM – – -16 4 5 3 – – 12 pts
4th SWE Ian ELLIOTT AM – – 9 1 3 -61 – – 13 pts
5th GBR Nick HARRISON GGM – – 2 -14 8 5 – – 15 pts
6th GER Roger SCHULZ GM – – 6 2 9 -15 – – 17 pts
7th GBR Mark LYTTLE GM – – -14 11 2 6 – – 19 pts
8th FRA Benoit MEESEMAECKER GM – – 1 9 10 -18 – – 20 pts
9th GER Thomas W. MUELLER GM – – -29 3 14 4 – – 21 pts
10th GER Carsten KEMMLING GM – – 11 8 4 -14 – – 23 pts
11th GRE Aristotelis CHATZISTAMATIOU M – – 5 10 -13 8 – – 23 pts
12th GBR Stuart HUDSON GM – – 10 6 -26 9 – – 25 pts
13th GBR Alan DAVIS GM – – 12 -27 18 7 – – 37 pts
14th GBR Tim LAW GGM – – 7 13 17 -19 – – 37 pts
15th SUI Ferruccio ARVEDI GM – – 8 16 16 -25 – – 40 pts