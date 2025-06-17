Suzuki ILCA Master Europeans at Hayling Island – Day 2

The second day of the 2025 Suzuki ILCA Master European Championships continued in glorioue conditions at Hayling Island SC.

Two more races were completed for both fleets with some consolidation of the leaderboard as the discard kicked in.

In the ILCA 6 fleet, Britain’s Jon Emmett moved into the lead after back-to-back 2nd places and discarding a 4th, on 5 pts.

Overnight leader Maura Dewey (-4, 3) of Canada is now second with 6 pts. Ross Harvey (1, 7) of Britain holds third tied on 11 pts with Spain’s Jose Van Der Ploeg (3, 4).

And Britain’s Steve Cockerill (5, 6) made progress moving into sixth with 16 pts after discarding a 26.

In the ILCA 7 fleet, Britain’s Orlando Gledhill posted back-to-back wins and dropped an earlier 21 to move into the lead with 9 pts.

In second is Lennart Cnossen (-6, 2) of Holland with 11 pts and in third is Spain’s Jose Luis Doreste (5, 3) on 12 pts.

Sweden’s Ian Elliott (3, -61) is in fourth with 13 pts after discarding a UFD penalty in the final race, while Britain’s Nick Harrison (8, 5) gains a place to fifth with 15 pts. Monday’s leader Roger Schulz (9, -15) of Germany drops down to sixth on 17 pts.

ILCA 6 Master Europeans – Leaders after 4 races (68 entries)

1st GBR Jon EMMETT M M – – -4 1 2 2 – – 5 pts

2nd CAN Maura DEWEY AM W – – 1 2 -4 3 – – 6 pts

3rd GBR Ross HARVEY AM M – – -7 3 1 7 – – 11 pts

4th ESP Jose VAN DER PLOEG GGM M – – -17 4 3 4 – – 11 pts

5th GBR Steve COCKERILL GM M – – -26 5 5 6 – – 16 pts

6th GBR Ian GREGORY M M – – 13 -15 7 1 – – 21 pts

7th ILCA 6 Tomas HANSSON GM M – – 3 6 -24 14 – – 23 pts

8th NED Jack DE RIJK GM M – – 6 10 8 -15 – – 24 pts

9th MEX Carlos SILVA GALICIA AM M – – -14 9 6 9 – – 24 pts

10th IRL Sean CRAIG GM M – – 2 8 -69 17 – – 27 pts

11th GBR Ian JONES GM M – – 9 -13 11 8 – – 28 pts

12th ARG Franco RIQUELME ANTONETTI AM M – – -31 21 10 5 – – 36 pts

13th GBR Matthew KNIGHT M M – – 11 -24 15 10 – – 36 pts

14th NED Kim TAN GGM M – – 10 16 -69 11 – – 37 pts

15th GBR Jimmy CARTER GM M – – 5 -32 21 13 – – 39 pts

ILCA 7 Master Europeans – Leaders after 4 races (60 entries)

1st GBR Orlando GLEDHILL M – – -21 7 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd NED Lennart CNOSSEN GM – – 4 5 -6 2 – – 11 pts

3rd ESP Jose Luis DORESTE BLANCO GGM – – -16 4 5 3 – – 12 pts

4th SWE Ian ELLIOTT AM – – 9 1 3 -61 – – 13 pts

5th GBR Nick HARRISON GGM – – 2 -14 8 5 – – 15 pts

6th GER Roger SCHULZ GM – – 6 2 9 -15 – – 17 pts

7th GBR Mark LYTTLE GM – – -14 11 2 6 – – 19 pts

8th FRA Benoit MEESEMAECKER GM – – 1 9 10 -18 – – 20 pts

9th GER Thomas W. MUELLER GM – – -29 3 14 4 – – 21 pts

10th GER Carsten KEMMLING GM – – 11 8 4 -14 – – 23 pts

11th GRE Aristotelis CHATZISTAMATIOU M – – 5 10 -13 8 – – 23 pts

12th GBR Stuart HUDSON GM – – 10 6 -26 9 – – 25 pts

13th GBR Alan DAVIS GM – – 12 -27 18 7 – – 37 pts

14th GBR Tim LAW GGM – – 7 13 17 -19 – – 37 pts

15th SUI Ferruccio ARVEDI GM – – 8 16 16 -25 – – 40 pts

