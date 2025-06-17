Suzuki ILCA Master European Championships at Hayling Island – Day 1

The 2025 Suzuki ILCA Master European Championships opened at Hayling Island SC with two races completed for both fleets.
Early leader of the ILCA 6 fleet is Maura Dewey (1, 2) of Canada with 3 pts, second is Britain’s Jon Emmett (4, 1) with 5 pts and third Tomas Hansson (3, 6) on 9 pts.
The early leading group are followed by Sean Craig (2, 8) IRL, Ross Harvey (7, 3) GBR and Jack De Rijk (6, 10) NED, all on 10 pts.
In the ILCA 7 fleet, Roger Schulz (6, 2) of Germany leads on 8 pts, from Lennart Cnossen (4, 5) of Holland with 9 pts and Sweden’s Ian Elliott (1, 9) with 10 pts.
Benoit Meesemaecker of France won the first race, followed it with a 9th and is in fourth overall with 10 pts.
ILCA 6 Master Europeans – Leaders after 2 races (68 entries)
1st CAN Maura DEWEY – AM W – – 1 2 – – 3 pts
2nd GBR Jon EMMETT – M M – – 4 1 – – 5 pts
3rd SWE Tomas HANSSON – GM M – – 3 6 – – 9 pts
4th IRL Sean CRAIG – GM M – – 2 8 – – 10 pts
5th GBR Ross HARVEY – AM M – – 7 3 – – 10 pts
6th NED Jack DE RIJK – GM M – – 6 10 – – 16 pts
7th ESP Jose VAN DER PLOEG – GGM M – – 17 4 – – 21 pts
8th GBR Ian JONES – GM M – – 9 13 – – 22 pts
9th MEX Carlos SILVA GALICIA – AM M – – 14 9 – – 23 pts
10th BEL Nathalie GUNST – M W – – 8 17 – – 25 pts
11th NED Kim TAN – GGM M – – 10 16 – – 26 pts
12th GBR Ian GREGORY – M M – – 13 15 – – 28 pts
13th GBR Terry SCUTCHER – GGM M – – 12 18 – – 30 pts
14th GBR Steve COCKERILL – GM M – – 26 5 – – 31 pts
15th GBR Jon GAY – M M – – 25 7 – – 32 pts
Full results available here . . .
ILCA 7 Master Europeans – Leaders after 2 races (60 entries)
1st GER Roger SCHULZ – GM M – – 6 2 – – 8 pts
2nd NED Lennart CNOSSEN – GM M – – 4 5 – – 9 pts
3rd SWE Ian ELLIOTT – AM M – – 9 1 – – 10 pts
4th FRA Benoit MEESEMAECKER – GM M – – 1 9 – – 10 pts
5th GRE Aristotelis CHATZISTAMATIOU – M M – – 5 10 – – 15 pts
6th GBR Nick HARRISON – GGM M – – 2 14 – – 16 pts
7th GBR Stuart HUDSON – GM M – – 10 6 – – 16 pts
8th GER Carsten KEMMLING – GM M – – 11 8 – – 19 pts
9th ESP Jose DORESTE BLANCO – GGM M – – 16 4 – – 20 pts
10th GBR Tim LAW – GGM M – – 7 13 – – 20 pts
11th SUI Ferruccio ARVEDI – GM M – – 8 16 – – 24 pts
12th GBR Mark LYTTLE – GM M – – 14 11 – – 25 pts
13th GBR Orlando GLEDHILL – M M – – 21 7 – – 28 pts
14th GER Lutz HIRSCH – GM M – – 13 15 – – 28 pts
15th GER Thomas W. MUELLER – GM M – – 29 3 – – 32 pts