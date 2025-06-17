Suzuki ILCA Master European Championships at Hayling Island – Day 1

The 2025 Suzuki ILCA Master European Championships opened at Hayling Island SC with two races completed for both fleets.

Early leader of the ILCA 6 fleet is Maura Dewey (1, 2) of Canada with 3 pts, second is Britain’s Jon Emmett (4, 1) with 5 pts and third Tomas Hansson (3, 6) on 9 pts.

The early leading group are followed by Sean Craig (2, 8) IRL, Ross Harvey (7, 3) GBR and Jack De Rijk (6, 10) NED, all on 10 pts.

In the ILCA 7 fleet, Roger Schulz (6, 2) of Germany leads on 8 pts, from Lennart Cnossen (4, 5) of Holland with 9 pts and Sweden’s Ian Elliott (1, 9) with 10 pts.

Benoit Meesemaecker of France won the first race, followed it with a 9th and is in fourth overall with 10 pts.

ILCA 6 Master Europeans – Leaders after 2 races (68 entries)

1st CAN Maura DEWEY – AM W – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd GBR Jon EMMETT – M M – – 4 1 – – 5 pts

3rd SWE Tomas HANSSON – GM M – – 3 6 – – 9 pts

4th IRL Sean CRAIG – GM M – – 2 8 – – 10 pts

5th GBR Ross HARVEY – AM M – – 7 3 – – 10 pts

6th NED Jack DE RIJK – GM M – – 6 10 – – 16 pts

7th ESP Jose VAN DER PLOEG – GGM M – – 17 4 – – 21 pts

8th GBR Ian JONES – GM M – – 9 13 – – 22 pts

9th MEX Carlos SILVA GALICIA – AM M – – 14 9 – – 23 pts

10th BEL Nathalie GUNST – M W – – 8 17 – – 25 pts

11th NED Kim TAN – GGM M – – 10 16 – – 26 pts

12th GBR Ian GREGORY – M M – – 13 15 – – 28 pts

13th GBR Terry SCUTCHER – GGM M – – 12 18 – – 30 pts

14th GBR Steve COCKERILL – GM M – – 26 5 – – 31 pts

15th GBR Jon GAY – M M – – 25 7 – – 32 pts

Full results available here . . .

ILCA 7 Master Europeans – Leaders after 2 races (60 entries)

1st GER Roger SCHULZ – GM M – – 6 2 – – 8 pts

2nd NED Lennart CNOSSEN – GM M – – 4 5 – – 9 pts

3rd SWE Ian ELLIOTT – AM M – – 9 1 – – 10 pts

4th FRA Benoit MEESEMAECKER – GM M – – 1 9 – – 10 pts

5th GRE Aristotelis CHATZISTAMATIOU – M M – – 5 10 – – 15 pts

6th GBR Nick HARRISON – GGM M – – 2 14 – – 16 pts

7th GBR Stuart HUDSON – GM M – – 10 6 – – 16 pts

8th GER Carsten KEMMLING – GM M – – 11 8 – – 19 pts

9th ESP Jose DORESTE BLANCO – GGM M – – 16 4 – – 20 pts

10th GBR Tim LAW – GGM M – – 7 13 – – 20 pts

11th SUI Ferruccio ARVEDI – GM M – – 8 16 – – 24 pts

12th GBR Mark LYTTLE – GM M – – 14 11 – – 25 pts

13th GBR Orlando GLEDHILL – M M – – 21 7 – – 28 pts

14th GER Lutz HIRSCH – GM M – – 13 15 – – 28 pts

15th GER Thomas W. MUELLER – GM M – – 29 3 – – 32 pts

Full results available here . . .