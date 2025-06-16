Finn World Masters – Eight races, four winners on Day 1 in Medemblik

Four competitors finished the first day of the Finn World Masters with back-to-back wins: Laurent Hay, Fabian Lemmel, Eric Bakker and Pieter-jan Postma have a two point lead.

After that leading quartet, in fifth place is 1996 Olympic bronze medalist, Roy Heiner with two solid second places. In sixth is Zdenek Gebhart with a 3 and 2, and seventh Marco Buglielli with a 2 and 4.

For the Brits to was more a work-in-progress day, with John Greenwood in 18th with a 5 and 11, and Nick Craig 38th with a 12 and 13.

Tuesday will see two more races for the four groups, with a slightly stronger wind on the forecast but the same good weather and high temperatures.



Finn World Masters – Leaders after 2 races (307 entries)

1st FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

1st GER 501 Fabian LEMMEL – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

1st NED 703 Eric BAKKER – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

1st NED 842 Pieterjan POSTMA – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

5th NED 844 Roy HEINER – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

6th CZE 2 Zdenek GEBHART – – 3 2 – – 5 pts

7th ITA 2 Marco BUGLIELLI – – 2 4 – – 6 pts

8th DEN 7 Søren HOLM – – 6 3 – – 9 pts

9th NED 98 Nanno SCHUTTRUPS – – 8 2 – – 10 pts

10th GER 488 Andreas FRANKE – – 4 6 – – 10 pts

Best GBR

18th GBR 5 John GREENWOOD – – 5 11 – – 16 pts

38th GBR 790 Nick CRAIG – – 12 13 _ _ 25 pts

66th GBR 124 John CARRINGTON – – 14 29 _ _ 43 pts

67th GBR 2 Allen BURRELL – – 38 6 – – 44 pts

72nd GBR 90 Richard SHARP – – 23 22 _ _ 45 pts

