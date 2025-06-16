The 2025 IRC National Championships, part of the Royal Thames Yacht Club’s 250th Anniversary Regatta.

Congratulations to Adam Gosling’s JPK 1080 Yes!, crowned Overall 2025 IRC National Champion for a fourth time.

With all five IRC Class titles—and the coveted overall crown—still on the line, the Solent delivered a fitting arena for a thrilling finale. Every second counted as teams fought to the very end.

As the sails come down on a thrilling edition of the IRC National Championships, heartfelt congratulations go to the Royal Thames YC for hosting a superb regatta on and off the water in celebration of its remarkable 250th anniversary.

The Royal Ocean Racing Club now shifts gears from inshore competition to true offshore adventure. Next up: the epic West to East Transatlantic Race.

Starting Wednesday 18 June, this 3,000-mile ocean classic—co-organised by the New York Yacht Club and the Royal Ocean Racing Club, with support from the Royal Yacht Squadron and Storm Trysail Club—will see a fleet of boats racing under IRC racing from Newport, Rhode Island across the North Atlantic to the finish off Cowes, Isle of Wight.

The 2025 IRC Class Nationals Champions

IRC Zero – Karl Kwok’s TP52 Beau Geste

IRC One – Pierre Casiraghi’s Carkeek 40 Jolt 6

IRC Two – Richard Powell’s First 40 Rogan Josh

Overall and IRC Three – Adam Gosling’s JPK 1080 Yes!

IRC Four – Jamie McWilliam’s BB10 Pelikanen

FULL RESULTS available here . . .