Finn Masters – Three hundred seven entries five years after it was first scheduled

The 2025 Finn World Masters has opened in Medemblik, five years after it was first scheduled.

It is the third time the Dutch Finn class has endeavoured to run the Finn World Masters, with two previous attempts cancelled by the pandemic. So with some satisfaction, and much excitement, the event is finally going ahead, five years after it was first scheduled.

Jan Zetzema, the Chair of the Organising Committee, opened proceedings with a heartfelt and emotional welcome, thanked all the many sponsors and volunteers and invited the more than 350 people present to reflect on being at the event.

He said, “I want us all to think how special it is to come in peace from more than 30 countries. It’s something extremely meaningful. We should all reflect privately on the state of our world.”

It was a very poignant moment amongst those gathered in the huge event tent.

The practice race was held Sunday afternoon in near perfect conditions, 12-16 knots, sunshine, warm air.

The line up for this year’s World Masters is impressive with several former Olympians and class champions. It is great to see Australia’s Anthony Nossiter back again, along with two of the 1996 Olympic medalists, Sebbe Godefroid, of Belgium and Roy Heiner from The Netherlands.

There are numerous names to watch this week including defending champion, Laurent Hay, from France, and Britain’s Lawrence Crispin and Nick Craig.

GBR Entries – Hull numbers

301 – GBR 1 Sander KOOIJ – – Thorpe Bay YC

424 – GBR 124 John CARRINGTON – – NBYC

218 – GBR 18 Jonathan PYKE – – Hayling Island SC

419 – GBR 19 Simon HOULT – – Hayling Island SC

302 – GBR 2 Allen BURRELL – – Thorpe Bay YC

220 – GBR 20 Andy DENISON – – Christchurch SC

271 – GBR 21 Michael de COURCY – – Hayling Island SC

503 – GBR 33 Ivan BURDEN – – Hayling Island SC

204 – GBR 4 Russell WARD – – Hayling Island SC

640 – GBR 40 Russell NEW – – Christchurch SC

142 – GBR 42 Richard PHILLIPS – – Christchurch SC

305 – GBR 5 John GREENWOOD – – West Kirby SC

367 – GBR 567 Martin HUGHES – – Warsash SC

261 – GBR 61 John HEYES – – Warsash SC

435 – GBR 635 Simon PERCIVAL – – Christchurch SC

274 – GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN – – Stone SC

7 – GBR 777 Howard SELLARS – – Warsash SC

578 – GBR 78 Robert TEMPLE – – Trearddur Bay SC

579 – GBR 790 Nick CRAIG – – TBA

208 – GBR 8 Tim CARVER – – Warsash SC

590 – GBR 90 Richard SHARP – – Emsworth Slipper SC

Racing is scheduled to start at 12.00 on Monday 16 June, with an eight-race series scheduled until Friday.