Riff Raff claim RS Elite National Championship with final race shoot-out

Riff Raff of Russell Peters sailing with Greg Wells and Zeb Elliott are the 2025 RS Elite National Champions.

‘Riff Raff’ started the final day tied on 19 points with Barry Parkin’s ‘Sapphire’, and Ossie Stewart’s ‘More T Vicar’ waiting to pounce if either slipped.

And the first race of the day was something of an unexpected result with Peters down in 17th and Parkin taking a retirement, while Stewart posted a second place behind Disco Inferno of Matt Abbiss.

After discarding the 17 Peters led with 28 pts, from Stewart now on 25 pts and Parkin in third with 24 pts.

In the penultimate race Peters nailed a necessary race win, with Stewart in 4th to tie for the lead with Peters on 29 pts, and Parkin who could only manage a 7th in third overall with 31 pts.

So, down to the final race, where Tom Hewitson in Soak Therapy took the win ahead of Peters posting an all important 2nd, and Joseph Llewellyn ‘Team Musto’ taking third. Stewart could only manage a 6th and Parkin 8th.

This gave Russell Peters, Greg Wells and Zeb Elliott their third RS Elite National Championship Title with a four point margin.

Second was Ossie Stewart’s ‘More T Vicar’ and third Barry Parkin’s ‘Sapphire’.

The RS Elite 2025 National Championship was hosted at the Royal Thames Yacht Club, Cowes.

Rooster RS Elite 2025 UK National Championship – Final

Full results available here . . .