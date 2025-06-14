470 World Championship Bronze for Wrigley and Harris

Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Marta Cardona are the 2025 470 World Champions.

Finishing the Medal Race in fourth, one place ahead of Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort of Germany, gave the Spanish pair the narrowest of overall victories.

Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris took third in the medal race to finish third overall, one point shy of the podium leaders.

And a very successful championship for the Brits saw Hannah Bristow and James Taylor take fourth overall.

Elena Berta and Giulio Calabaro of Italy were the medal race winners, finishing fifth overall.

2025 470 World Championship – Medal Race (49 entries)

Gold ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Marta CARDONA –– 4 – – 48 pts

Silver GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT –– 5 – – 48 pts

Bronze GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS –– 3 – – 49 pts

4th GBR 9 Hannah BRISTOW and James TAYLOR –– 7 – – 64 pts

5th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Giulio CALABRO’ –– 1 – – 67 pts

6th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES –– 2 – – 67 pts

7th POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Carolina JOAO –– 10 – – 83 pts

8th GER 20 Theres DAHNKE and Paco MELZER –– 9 – – 89 pts

9th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Alessandra DUBBINI –– 8 – – 92 pts

10th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Alejandro DE MAQUA — 6 – – 94 pts

Full results available here . . .