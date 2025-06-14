470 World Championship Bronze for Wrigley and Harris

Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Marta Cardona are the 2025 470 World Champions.
Finishing the Medal Race in fourth, one place ahead of Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort of Germany, gave the Spanish pair the narrowest of overall victories.
Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris took third in the medal race to finish third overall, one point shy of the podium leaders.
And a very successful championship for the Brits saw Hannah Bristow and James Taylor take fourth overall.
Elena Berta and Giulio Calabaro of Italy were the medal race winners, finishing fifth overall.
2025 470 World Championship – Medal Race (49 entries)
Gold ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Marta CARDONA –– 4 – – 48 pts
Silver GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT –– 5 – – 48 pts
Bronze GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS –– 3 – – 49 pts
4th GBR 9 Hannah BRISTOW and James TAYLOR –– 7 – – 64 pts
5th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Giulio CALABRO’ –– 1 – – 67 pts
6th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES –– 2 – – 67 pts
7th POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Carolina JOAO –– 10 – – 83 pts
8th GER 20 Theres DAHNKE and Paco MELZER –– 9 – – 89 pts
9th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Alessandra DUBBINI –– 8 – – 92 pts
10th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Alejandro DE MAQUA — 6 – – 94 pts