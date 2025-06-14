Star Class Europeans – Chieffi and Colaninno claim early victory

Enrico Chieffi and Nando Colaninno are the 2025 Star Class European Champions, with one race still to sail.

The Italian duo secured the title on Day Three of the regatta after another strong performance in the steady thermal conditions that have characterized the week—6 to 8 knots of sea breeze, flat seas, and blue skies off the Tuscan coast.

With just one race remaining the battle for second and third overall is heating up.

In contention are Tonči Stipanović / Tudor Bilic (CRO), Renato Conde / Taavi Taveter (POR/EST), Paul Cayard / George Iverson (USA), Paul McKenzie / Florian Faucheaux (AUS/FRA), Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche (USA/BRA), and Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA) – all within striking distance and eager to finish strong.

Full results available here . . .