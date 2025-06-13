470 World Championship – Two British teams vying for podium in Medal Race

After three races on the penultimate day of the 470 World Championship, Britain has two teams in the top four of the Medal Race.
Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (5, 9, 1) are in third place, and Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (8, -22, 11) are in fourth.
New leaders are Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort of Germany with 38 pts. Second are Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Marta Cardona with 40 pts.
Then in third are Wrigley and Harris with 43 pts and fourth Bristow and Taylor on 50 pts.
Medal race is scheduled to start at 12:00 UK time.
2025 470 World Championship – Leaders 11 races, 1 discard (49 entries)
1st GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – 38 pts
2nd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Marta CARDONA – – 40 pts
3rd GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 43 pts
4th GBR 9 Hannah BRISTOW and James TAYLOR – – 50 pts
5th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 63 pts
6th POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Carolina JOAO – – 63 pts
7th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Giulio CALABRO’ – – 65 pts
8th GER 20 Theres DAHNKE and Paco MELZER – – 71 pts
9th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 76 pts
10th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Alejandro DE MAQUA – – 82 pts