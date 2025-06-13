470 World Championship – Two British teams vying for podium in Medal Race

After three races on the penultimate day of the 470 World Championship, Britain has two teams in the top four of the Medal Race.

Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (5, 9, 1) are in third place, and Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (8, -22, 11) are in fourth.

New leaders are Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort of Germany with 38 pts. Second are Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Marta Cardona with 40 pts.

Then in third are Wrigley and Harris with 43 pts and fourth Bristow and Taylor on 50 pts.

Medal race is scheduled to start at 12:00 UK time.

2025 470 World Championship – Leaders 11 races, 1 discard (49 entries)

1st GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – 38 pts

2nd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Marta CARDONA – – 40 pts

3rd GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 43 pts

4th GBR 9 Hannah BRISTOW and James TAYLOR – – 50 pts

5th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 63 pts

6th POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Carolina JOAO – – 63 pts

7th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Giulio CALABRO’ – – 65 pts

8th GER 20 Theres DAHNKE and Paco MELZER – – 71 pts

9th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 76 pts

10th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Alejandro DE MAQUA – – 82 pts

Full results available here . . .