RS Elite UK Nationals – Riff Raff tied on points with Sapphire for final day

The penultimate day of racing for the RS Elite Nationals at Cowes saw Russell Peters ‘Riff Raff’ tied on 19 pts Barry Parkin in ‘Sapphire’.

Over night leaders, Joseph Llewellyn’s ‘Team Musto’ who won three races the previous day, imploded with a second UFD penalty in the first race Friday. Recovering with a third in the final race of the day was not enough to stop them dropping to fourth, ten points off the leaders.

Barry Parkin in ‘Sapphire’ won the first race of the day, and followed that with a second place behind Ossie Stewart in ‘More T Vicar’ in race 7.

Russell Peters sailing with Greg Wells and Zeb Elliott had their worst day . . . posting a 7 and a 9 (discarded) resulting in the points-tie with Barry Parkin.

Three races are possible on Saturday – the final day.

Rooster RS Elite 2025 UK National Championship

1st 20 Riff Raff – Russell Peters – – 1 1 2 2 6 7 -9 – – 19 pts

2nd 69 SAPPHIRE – Barry Parkin – – -5 4 5 4 3 1 2 – – 19 pts

3rd 67 More T Vicar – Ossie Stewart – – -6 3 3 5 5 6 1 – – 23 pts

4th 7 Team Musto – Joseph Llewellyn – – 2 (UFD) 1 1 1 UFD 3 – – 29 pts

5th 76 Foudafafa – Adrian Williams – – 9 9 8 6 4 -12 6 – – 42 pts

6th 100 Soak Therapy – Tom Hewitson – – 7 2 4 -13 9 9 12 – – 43 pts

7th 107 All the Gear – Neil Fulcher – – 11 13 -15 3 2 4 13 – – 46 pts

8th 61 Disco Inferno 3.2 – Matt Abbiss – – 4 5 9 7 8 13 -14 – – 46 pts

9th 66 Lazy Daisy – Tommy Darling – – -14 11 7 8 10 10 7 – – 53 pts

10th 44 Eclipse – Elliot Caldwell – – -15 14 10 10 7 2 11 – – 54 pts

11th 92 Urafiki – James Yearsley – – 8 12 -16 16 11 3 4 – – 54 pts

12th 15 Craic Addict – Nick Peters – – 10 10 6 9 13 -14 10 – – 58 pts

13th 65 Vagrant – Toby Strauss – – 16 6 17 12 12 5 (UFD) – – 68 pts

14th 83 Blind Squirrel – Bill Blank – – -18 8 11 11 17 16 5 – – 68 pts

15th 46 The Doctor – Pete Copsey – – 3 7 12 14 15 (UFD) 18 – – 69 pts

16th 6 Lite Bloo – Ady Ward – – 12 15 13 -18 14 8 15 – – 77 pts

17th 93 Merlin – Simon Radford – – 19 16 14 (DNC) 21 11 8 – – 89 pts

18th 84 Aurora – Nick Roberts – – -20 18 18 15 16 15 16 – – 98 pts

19th 13 Ellanore – Graham Dale-Jones – – 13 (DNF) 21 19 18 17 17 – – 105 pts

20th 55 Wombat – Mark Holliday – – 17 17 -19 17 19 18 19 – – 107 pts