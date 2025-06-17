Finn World Masters – Postma goes clear with 4 race wins

Pieter-Jan Postma, from The Netherlands, is leading the 2025 Finn World Masters fleet of 307 Finns from 27 countries.

After everyone sailed two more races on Tuesday in Medemblik. Postma leads with four race wins, France’s Laurent Hay (3, 2) is now second with Germany’s Fabian Lemmel (2, 6) in third.

Of the Brits Nick Craig (7, 7) had a better day moving up to 21st, and Allen Burrell (5, 14) is now 43rd. Lawrence Crispen was actually the best scoring with a 5 and 6, but still counts an earlier 75th and is 63rd overall.



With eight starts again sailed in an offshore shifty breeze, though more stable than Monday. The conditions on Day 2 were again sublime, with a warm 8-10 knots in the first race, with wall-to-wall sunshine, increasing to 12-15 in the second with more cloud cover.

Wednesday will be an easier day for the fleet with just one afternoon race, after the Annual Finn Masters meeting in the morning, and followed by the Masters Dinner in the evening.

Finn World Masters – Leaders after 4 races (307 entries)

1st NED 842 Pieterjan POSTMA – – 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 1 1 3 2 – – 7 pts

3rd GER 501 Fabian LEMMEL – – 1 1 2 6 – – 10 pts

4th NED 844 Roy HEINER – – 2 2 11 3 – – 18 pts

5th NED 98 Nanno SCHUTTRUPS – – 8 2 4 4 – – 18 pts

6th ESP 7 David TEROL – – 9 3 6 1 – – 19 pts

7th UKR 8 Taras HAVRYSH – – 4 7 8 1 – – 20 pts

8th NED 703 Eric BAKKER – – 1 1 13 12 – – 27 pts

9th AUS 2 Rob McMILLAN – – 20 4 2 2 – – 28 pts

10th AUS 221 Anthony NOSSITER – – 14 10 4 3 – – 31 pts

Best GBR

21st GBR 790 Nick CRAIG – – 12 13 7 7 – – 39 pts

43th GBR 2 Allen BURRELL – – 38 6 5 14 – – 63 pts

61st GBR 567 Martin HUGHES – – 31 28 13 15 – – 87 pts

63rd GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN – – 4 75 5 6 – – 90 pts

69th GBR 5 John GREENWOOD – – 5 11 77 3 – – 96 pts

Full results available here . . .