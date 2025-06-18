Suzuki ILCA Master Europeans – Day 3

Day 3 of the 2025 Suzuki ILCA Master European Championships at Hayling Island SC.

Two more races were completed for both fleets with some consolidation of the leaderboard as the discard kicked in.

In the ILCA 6 fleet, Maura Dewey of Canada retakes the lead after Tuesday’s slight hiccup . . . a 1 and 2 providing a two point lead.

Britain’s Jon Emmett (2, 4) slips to second with 11 pts, and Ross Harvey (3, 1) is third on 15 pts.

Spain’s Jose Van Der Ploeg (5, 3) is fourth, Britain’s Steve Cockerill (4, 5) fifth and Ian Gregory (6, 7) sixth.

In the ILCA 7 fleet, Britain’s Orlando Gledhill posted another pair of race wins for 11 pts, and lead by 10 pts from fast climbing Nick Harrison (3, 3) with 21 pts.

Britain’s Mark Lyttle (2, 2) also climbed into the podium places with 23 pts. While Spain’s Jose Luis Dorste slips to fourth with 24 pts, and Lennart Cnossen (-17, 4) of Holland stays in touch with 25 pts.

ILCA 6 Master Europeans – Leaders after 6 races (68 entries)

1st CAN Maura DEWEY AM W – – 1 2 -4 3 1 2 – – 9 pts

2nd GBR Jon EMMETT M M – – -4 1 2 2 2 4 – – 11 pts

3rd GBR Ross HARVEY AM M – – -7 3 1 7 3 1 – – 15 pts

4th ESP Jose VAN DER PLOEG GGM M – – -17 4 3 4 5 3 – – 19 pts

5th GBR Steve COCKERILL GM M – – -26 5 5 6 4 5 – – 25 pts

6th GBR Ian GREGORY M M – – 13 -15 7 1 6 7 – – 34 pts

7th MEX Carlos GALICIA AM M – – 14 9 6 9 -24 8 – – 46 pts

8th IRL Sean CRAIG GM M – – 2 8 -69 17 9 11 – – 47 pts

9th NED Jack DE RIJK GM M – – 6 10 8 15 -23 9 – – 48 pts

10th ARG Franco ANTONETTI AM M – – -31 21 10 5 8 6 – – 50 pts

11th GBR Ian JONES GM M – – 9 13 11 8 -16 10 – – 51 pts

12th GBR Matthew KNIGHT M M – – 11 -24 15 10 13 15 – – 64 pts

13th SWE Tomas HANSSON GM M – – 3 6 -24 14 21 21 – – 65 pts

14th ESP Miguel NOGUER GGM M – – -24 14 9 16 20 14 – – 73 pts

15th GBR Terry SCUTCHER GGM M – – 12 18 12 -29 14 17 – – 73 pts

Full results available here . . .

ILCA 7 Master Europeans – Leaders after 6 races (60 entries)

1st GBR Orlando GLEDHILL M – – -21 7 1 1 1 1 – – 11 pts

2nd GBR Nick HARRISON GGM – – 2 -14 8 5 3 3 – – 21 pts

3rd GBR Mark LYTTLE GM – – -14 11 2 6 2 2 – – 23 pts

4th ESP Jose Luis DORESTE GGM – – -16 4 5 3 6 6 – – 24 pts

5th NED Lennart CNOSSEN GM – – 4 5 6 2 -14 8 – – 25 pts

6th GER Roger SCHULZ GM – – 6 2 9 15 -17 4 – – 36 pts

7th SWE Ian ELLIOTT AM – – 9 1 3 (61.0 UFD) 18 10 – – 41 pts

8th GBR Stuart HUDSON GM – – 10 6 -26 9 11 5 – – 41 pts

9th GER Carsten KEMMLING GM – – 11 8 4 14 -15 7 – – 44 pts

10th FRA Benoit MEESEMAECKER GM – – 1 9 10 18 9 -24 – – 47 pts

11th GRE Aristotelis CHATZISTAMATIOU M – – 5 10 13 8 -21 14 – – 50 pts

12th GBR Tim LAW GGM – – 7 13 17 -19 5 13 – – 55 pts

13th GBR Alan DAVIS GM – – 12 -27 18 7 8 16 – – 61 pts

14th GER Thomas W. MUELLER GM – – -29 3 14 4 27 15 – – 63 pts

15th GBR Andy LE GRICE M – – -39 24 11 13 4 12 – – 64 pts

Full results available here . . .