Suzuki ILCA Master Europeans – Day 3

Day 3 of the 2025 Suzuki ILCA Master European Championships at Hayling Island SC.
Two more races were completed for both fleets with some consolidation of the leaderboard as the discard kicked in.
In the ILCA 6 fleet, Maura Dewey of Canada retakes the lead after Tuesday’s slight hiccup . . . a 1 and 2 providing a two point lead.
Britain’s Jon Emmett (2, 4) slips to second with 11 pts, and Ross Harvey (3, 1) is third on 15 pts.
Spain’s Jose Van Der Ploeg (5, 3) is fourth, Britain’s Steve Cockerill (4, 5) fifth and Ian Gregory (6, 7) sixth.
In the ILCA 7 fleet, Britain’s Orlando Gledhill posted another pair of race wins for 11 pts, and lead by 10 pts from fast climbing Nick Harrison (3, 3) with 21 pts.
Britain’s Mark Lyttle (2, 2) also climbed into the podium places with 23 pts. While Spain’s Jose Luis Dorste slips to fourth with 24 pts, and Lennart Cnossen (-17, 4) of Holland stays in touch with 25 pts.
ILCA 6 Master Europeans – Leaders after 6 races (68 entries)
1st CAN Maura DEWEY AM W – – 1 2 -4 3 1 2 – – 9 pts
2nd GBR Jon EMMETT M M – – -4 1 2 2 2 4 – – 11 pts
3rd GBR Ross HARVEY AM M – – -7 3 1 7 3 1 – – 15 pts
4th ESP Jose VAN DER PLOEG GGM M – – -17 4 3 4 5 3 – – 19 pts
5th GBR Steve COCKERILL GM M – – -26 5 5 6 4 5 – – 25 pts
6th GBR Ian GREGORY M M – – 13 -15 7 1 6 7 – – 34 pts
7th MEX Carlos GALICIA AM M – – 14 9 6 9 -24 8 – – 46 pts
8th IRL Sean CRAIG GM M – – 2 8 -69 17 9 11 – – 47 pts
9th NED Jack DE RIJK GM M – – 6 10 8 15 -23 9 – – 48 pts
10th ARG Franco ANTONETTI AM M – – -31 21 10 5 8 6 – – 50 pts
11th GBR Ian JONES GM M – – 9 13 11 8 -16 10 – – 51 pts
12th GBR Matthew KNIGHT M M – – 11 -24 15 10 13 15 – – 64 pts
13th SWE Tomas HANSSON GM M – – 3 6 -24 14 21 21 – – 65 pts
14th ESP Miguel NOGUER GGM M – – -24 14 9 16 20 14 – – 73 pts
15th GBR Terry SCUTCHER GGM M – – 12 18 12 -29 14 17 – – 73 pts
Full results available here . . .
ILCA 7 Master Europeans – Leaders after 6 races (60 entries)
1st GBR Orlando GLEDHILL M – – -21 7 1 1 1 1 – – 11 pts
2nd GBR Nick HARRISON GGM – – 2 -14 8 5 3 3 – – 21 pts
3rd GBR Mark LYTTLE GM – – -14 11 2 6 2 2 – – 23 pts
4th ESP Jose Luis DORESTE GGM – – -16 4 5 3 6 6 – – 24 pts
5th NED Lennart CNOSSEN GM – – 4 5 6 2 -14 8 – – 25 pts
6th GER Roger SCHULZ GM – – 6 2 9 15 -17 4 – – 36 pts
7th SWE Ian ELLIOTT AM – – 9 1 3 (61.0 UFD) 18 10 – – 41 pts
8th GBR Stuart HUDSON GM – – 10 6 -26 9 11 5 – – 41 pts
9th GER Carsten KEMMLING GM – – 11 8 4 14 -15 7 – – 44 pts
10th FRA Benoit MEESEMAECKER GM – – 1 9 10 18 9 -24 – – 47 pts
11th GRE Aristotelis CHATZISTAMATIOU M – – 5 10 13 8 -21 14 – – 50 pts
12th GBR Tim LAW GGM – – 7 13 17 -19 5 13 – – 55 pts
13th GBR Alan DAVIS GM – – 12 -27 18 7 8 16 – – 61 pts
14th GER Thomas W. MUELLER GM – – -29 3 14 4 27 15 – – 63 pts
15th GBR Andy LE GRICE M – – -39 24 11 13 4 12 – – 64 pts