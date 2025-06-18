Finn World Masters – Can they catch the Flying Dutchman?

Holland’s Pieter-Jan Postma, posted his fifth race win of the Finn World Masters in Medemblik, on his so far uninterupted course to the 2025 Title.

After Wednesday’s single race, Postma counts 4 pts, France’s Laurent Hay remains second with 5 pts and Germany’s Fabian Lemmel is third with 7 pts. So even with his immaculate scoreline Postma cannot afford to relax just yet.

Yellow group was the one to watch with The Netherlands’ Roy Heiner leading Postma around the top mark. However, Postma was soon past and went on to a huge win, acknowledged by Heiner at the finish.

In the blue group, Ukraine’s Taras Havrysh led all the way to win from Britain’s Nick Craig. On the other course area the wins went to Laurent Hay (his third win) and Britain’s Allen Burrell.

After a collision on the first day and a cracked deck, Craig struggled on the second day with a leaking boat but Wednesday, in a borrowed boat he took second in blue fleet.



The application of the discard dramatically shuffled the British pack . . . John Greenwood (6) is now 15th, Allen Burrell (1) is 16th, Simon Percival (11) is 17th and Nick Craig (2) 19th, covered by just three points.

On Wednesday evening the traditional Masters dinner took a new twist with the Finn Foodtruck Festival – sailors were given tokens to try different cuisines from trucks outside the Regatta Centre Medemblik.

Two races are scheduled for Thursday with some stronger winds forecast before potentially a light wind final day on Friday. Three races remain to complete the series.

Finn World Masters – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (307 entries)

1st NED 842 Pieterjan POSTMA 4 pts

2nd FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ 5 pts

3rd GER 501 Fabian LEMMEL 7 pts

4th NED 844 Roy HEINER 9 pts

5th NED 68 Martijn van MUYDEN 10 pts

6th AUS 2 Rob McMILLAN 10 pts

7th UKR 8 Taras HAVRYSH 13 pts

8th ESP 7 David TEROL 13 pts

9th NED 148 Peter PEET 15 pts

10th NED 703 Eric BAKKER 18 pts

Leading GBR

15th GBR 5 John GREENWOOD – – 5 11 77 3 6 – – 25 pts

16th GBR 2 Allen BURRELL – – 38 6 5 14 1 – – 26 pts

17th GBR 635 Simon Percival – – 3 -77 6 7 11 – – 27 pts

19th GBR 790 Nick CRAIG – – 12 13 7 7 2 – – 28 pts

Full results available here . . .