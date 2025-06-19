Passengers on London to Portsmouth trains to get Sir Ben welcoming them aboard

Train passengers boarding services from London Waterloo to Portsmouth Harbour will hear exclusive audio messages from Sir Ben Ainslie, welcoming them aboard and encouraging them to witness the world’s fastest racing on water next month.

With just one month to go until SailGP returns to UK shores for the first time in three years, Ainslie’s Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team, including Olympic champions Dylan Fletcher, Hannah Mills and Ellie Aldridge, brought a taste of the action to the capital.

As the countdown to the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix Portsmouth on 19-20 July gathers pace, the British team dressed in full sailing kit, made a striking appearance at London Waterloo Station – catching themselves in action played on the big screens.

Ben Ainslie, CEO & Co-owner of Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team, said: “It’s been three years since we last raced on British waters, so we’re delighted to be returning home — especially to a race track we know so well.”

“The squad certainly caught the eye of the Waterloo crowds during rush hour, and we can’t wait to capture the attention of the sell-out crowd in Portsmouth in just one month’s time, as the most exciting racing on water returns to the UK. Don’t miss it!”





Portsmouth will host SailGP for the first time on Sat 19 and Sun 20 July featuring 12 national teams racing on high-speed 50-foot foiling multihulls, over close-to-shore stadium-style racing with more than 20,000 fans expected to attend across the weekend.

Shoreside in the Southsea seafront area the event will have a full festival atmosphere, including live music, SailGP simulators, food and drink, and big-screen action. Headlining the Après-Sail lineup are Tom Grennan (Saturday) and legendary DJ Pete Tong (Sunday), with both performances included in all ticket types.

Find out more and sign up today at mediahub.sailgp.com

