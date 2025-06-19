Finn World Masters – Postma wraps it up early in Medemblik

Pieter-Jan Postma carried on his winning ways, taking the first race and then moved up to fourth in the second race – after a protest – to win the World Masters title with a race to spare.
Second placed Laurent Hay, from France, despite also adding another win, cannot better Postma’s score on countback, and the two are 10 points ahead of third placed Fabian Lemmel from Germany, though there are about ten boats still in the hunt for third overall.
One final race is scheduled for Friday to conclude a fantastic event in Medemblik, and confirm the podium and the final catagory related winners.
The race wins in yellow went to Britain’s Lawrence Crispin and Jelte Baerends, from The Netherlands. In the blue group, Australia’s Anthony Nossiter took a very popular win in the first race with Slovakia’s Peter Mosny winning the second.
In the green group, the wins went to Hungary’s Tibor Pallay and France’s Harri Veivo. In fact, Pallay and Baerends matched the best score of the day with a 1, 2 each.
Another dramatic shuffle of the British pack . . . Nick Craig (4, 2) moves up into 11th, Allen Burrell (5, 22) is now 23rd, Simon Percival (12, 9) is 25th, John Greenwood (20, 38) is 52nd and Lawrence Crispin is 59th.
Finn World Masters – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (307 entries)
1st NED 842 Pieter-Jan POSTMA 6 pts
2nd FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ 9 pts
3rd GER 501 Fabian LEMMEL 19 pts
4th AUS 2 Rob McMILLAN 22 pts
5th ESP 7 David TEROL 25 pts
6th UKR 8 Taras HAVRYSH 27 pts
7th NED 68 Martijn van MUYDEN 28 pts
8th AUS 221 Anthony NOSSITER 29 pts
9th NED 1 Jelte BAERENDS 30 pts
10th NED 703 Eric BAKKER 33 pts
Leading GBR
11th GBR 790 Nick CRAIG – – 12 -13 7 7 2 4 2 – – 34 pts
23rd GBR 2 Allen BURRELL – – -38 6 5 14 1 5 22 – – 53 pts
25th GBR 635 Simon Percival – – 3 -77 6 7 11 12 9 – – 56 pts
52nd GBR 5 John GREENWOOD – – 5 11 -77 3 6 20 38 – – 89 pts
59th GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN – – 4 -75 5 6 76 1 10 – – 102 pts