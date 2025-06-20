Pete Burling joins Luna Rossa for 38th America’s Cup

Peter Burling, the New Zealand Olympic 49er helmsman and three-time America’s Cup winner, is joining the Italian Luna Rossa syndicate.

Burling walked out of Emirates Team New Zealand back in April after failing to reach an agreement for the 38th America’s Cup, which would have been his fourth Cup in the driving seat for the Kiwi team.

Discussions by the team management and Burling had been ongoing since the Barcelona AC37 win.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Peter Burling to Luna Rossa” said Max Sirena, CEO of Luna Rossa.

“Peter has been a long-time rival, and over the years we’ve come to deeply respect both his exceptional sailing talent and his sportsmanship on the racecourse. Even though his exact role has yet to be defined, he will certainly be part of the sailing team.”

“I’m incredibly proud to be joining Luna Rossa for the 38th America’s Cup” said Burling.

“I’ve always loved racing against Luna Rossa and now to join this iconic team is a real honour. The innovation and competitiveness they bring to the Cup has always inspired me. I’m grateful for the warm welcome and I’m looking forward to working hard alongside a world-class team, doing my part to help win Luna Rossa’s first America’s Cup.”

Burling has confirmed he remains fully committed to his role with the New Zealand SailGP Team, and will lead the team at the upcoming Great Britain SailGP Portsmouth event on 19–20 July.

