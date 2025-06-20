Suzuki ILCA Master Europeans – Final Day

2025 Suzuki ILCA Master European Championships at Hayling Island SC.

There was sufficient wind on the final day at HISC for Race Officer Tim Hancock and his team to complete three races for each of the ILCA fleets, to round-off a first class week sun and sailing for the 128 competitors.

Overall winner in the ILCA 6 fleet was Jon Emmett, finishing with 18 pts and a four point margin over Ross Harvey, with Maura Dewey of Canada in third place.

In the ILCA 7 fleet, Orlando Gledhill ws overall winner with 24 pts, second Jose Doreste of Spain with 35 pts and third Mark Little on 44 pts.

ILCA 6 Master Europeans – Leaders after 9 races (68 entries)

1st GBR Jon EMMETT – – M M – – -4 1 2 2 2 4 4 1 2 – – 18 pts

2nd GBR Ross HARVEY – – AM M – – -7 3 1 7 3 1 2 2 3 – – 22 pts

3rd CAN Maura DEWEY – – AM W – – 1 2 4 3 1 2 5 -65 5 – – 23 pts

4th GBR Steve COCKERILL – – GM M – – -26 5 5 6 4 5 1 4 6 – – 36 pts

5th ESP Jose VAN DER PLOEG – – GGM M – – -17 4 3 4 5 3 10 11 4 – – 44 pts

6th GBR Ian GREGORY – – M M – – 13 -15 7 1 6 7 9 7 12 – – 62 pts

7th IRL Sean CRAIG – – GM M – – 2 8 -65 17 9 11 7 10 11 – – 75 pts

8th MEX Carlos SILVA GALICIA – – AM M – – 14 9 6 9 -24 8 16 3 10 – – 75 pts

9th ARG Franco RIQUELME ANTONETTI – – AM M – – -31 21 10 5 8 6 27 8 1 – – 86 pts

10th ESP Miguel NOGUER – – GGM M – – -24 14 9 16 20 14 6 5 8 – – 92 pts

Full results available here . . .

ILCA 7 Master Europeans – Leaders after 9 races (60 entries)

1st GBR Orlando GLEDHILL – – M – – -21 7 1 1 1 1 11 1 1 – – 24 pts

2nd ESP Jose DORESTE – – GGM – – -16 4 5 3 6 6 1 6 4 – – 35 pts

3rd GBR Mark LYTTLE – – GM – – -14 11 2 6 2 2 4 3 14 – – 44 pts

4th GER Roger SCHULZ – – GM – – 6 2 9 15 -16 4 2 4 3 – – 45 pts

5th NED Lennart CNOSSEN – – GM – – 4 5 6 2 14 8 -19 10 2 – – 51 pts

6th GBR Nick HARRISON – – GGM – – 2 14 8 5 3 3 -26 12 11 – – 58 pts

7th FRA Benoit MEESEMAECKER – – GM – – 1 9 10 18 9 -23 8 5 8 – – 68 pts

8th GER Carsten KEMMLING – – GM – – 11 8 4 14 -58 7 5 7 12 – – 68 pts

9th GBR Stuart HUDSON – – GM – – 10 6 -26 9 11 5 12 8 10 – – 71 pts

10th GRE Aristotelis CHATZISTAMATIOU – – M – – 5 10 13 8 -20 13 6 14 16 – – 85 pts

Full results available here . . .