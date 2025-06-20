Suzuki ILCA Master Europeans – Final Day

2025 Suzuki ILCA Master European Championships at Hayling Island SC.
There was sufficient wind on the final day at HISC for Race Officer Tim Hancock and his team to complete three races for each of the ILCA fleets, to round-off a first class week sun and sailing for the 128 competitors.
Overall winner in the ILCA 6 fleet was Jon Emmett, finishing with 18 pts and a four point margin over Ross Harvey, with Maura Dewey of Canada in third place.
In the ILCA 7 fleet, Orlando Gledhill ws overall winner with 24 pts, second Jose Doreste of Spain with 35 pts and third Mark Little on 44 pts.
ILCA 6 Master Europeans – Leaders after 9 races (68 entries)
1st GBR Jon EMMETT – – M M – – -4 1 2 2 2 4 4 1 2 – – 18 pts
2nd GBR Ross HARVEY – – AM M – – -7 3 1 7 3 1 2 2 3 – – 22 pts
3rd CAN Maura DEWEY – – AM W – – 1 2 4 3 1 2 5 -65 5 – – 23 pts
4th GBR Steve COCKERILL – – GM M – – -26 5 5 6 4 5 1 4 6 – – 36 pts
5th ESP Jose VAN DER PLOEG – – GGM M – – -17 4 3 4 5 3 10 11 4 – – 44 pts
6th GBR Ian GREGORY – – M M – – 13 -15 7 1 6 7 9 7 12 – – 62 pts
7th IRL Sean CRAIG – – GM M – – 2 8 -65 17 9 11 7 10 11 – – 75 pts
8th MEX Carlos SILVA GALICIA – – AM M – – 14 9 6 9 -24 8 16 3 10 – – 75 pts
9th ARG Franco RIQUELME ANTONETTI – – AM M – – -31 21 10 5 8 6 27 8 1 – – 86 pts
10th ESP Miguel NOGUER – – GGM M – – -24 14 9 16 20 14 6 5 8 – – 92 pts
Full results available here . . .
ILCA 7 Master Europeans – Leaders after 9 races (60 entries)
1st GBR Orlando GLEDHILL – – M – – -21 7 1 1 1 1 11 1 1 – – 24 pts
2nd ESP Jose DORESTE – – GGM – – -16 4 5 3 6 6 1 6 4 – – 35 pts
3rd GBR Mark LYTTLE – – GM – – -14 11 2 6 2 2 4 3 14 – – 44 pts
4th GER Roger SCHULZ – – GM – – 6 2 9 15 -16 4 2 4 3 – – 45 pts
5th NED Lennart CNOSSEN – – GM – – 4 5 6 2 14 8 -19 10 2 – – 51 pts
6th GBR Nick HARRISON – – GGM – – 2 14 8 5 3 3 -26 12 11 – – 58 pts
7th FRA Benoit MEESEMAECKER – – GM – – 1 9 10 18 9 -23 8 5 8 – – 68 pts
8th GER Carsten KEMMLING – – GM – – 11 8 4 14 -58 7 5 7 12 – – 68 pts
9th GBR Stuart HUDSON – – GM – – 10 6 -26 9 11 5 12 8 10 – – 71 pts
10th GRE Aristotelis CHATZISTAMATIOU – – M – – 5 10 13 8 -20 13 6 14 16 – – 85 pts