Finn World Masters – ‘Incredible’ series closes after epic week in Medemblik

Pieter-Jan Postma, from The Netherlands, claimed his second Finn World Masters title, after having won the 2025 title on Thursday with a day to spare.

Laurent Hay, from France, was also secure in second, while Taras Havrysh, from Ukraine, moved up to third on the final day.

For sure everyone in Medemblik this week felt lucky and privileged to be there. The atmosphere was just incredible.

Postma also won the Masters age group, Havrysh won the Grand Masters age group and Hay won the Great Grand Masters category.

As is traditional, all 32 Legends (those over 70) and nine Super Legends (those over 80) were celebrated on stage, representing as a group the aspiration of everyone present.

New Zealand’s Rob Coutts retained the Legends title, while Rodrick Casander, from The Netherlands, again won the Super Legends title.

2025 Finn World Masters

Final overall leading results after 8 races (301 entries)

1st NED 842 Pieter-Jan POSTMA 10 pts

2nd FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ 10 pts

3rd UKR 8 Taras HAVRYSH 27 pts

4th NED 68 Martijn van MUYDEN 32 pts

5th ESP 7 David TEROL 32 pts

6th NED 703 Eric BAKKER 34 pts

7th GER 501 Fabian LEMMEL 34 pts

8th GBR 790 Nick CRAIG 40 pts

9th AUS 2 Rob McMILLAN 41 pts

10th DEN 7 Søren HOLM 42 pts

Leading GBR

6th GBR 790 Nick Craig

20th GBR 635 Simon Percival

29th GBR 2 Allen Burrell

58th GBR Richard Sharp

60th GBR 5 John Greenwood

63rd GBR Martin Hughes

96th GBR 74 Lawrence Crispin

118th GBR Robert Temple

119th GBR Simon Hoult

120th GBR John Hayes

Super Legends

1sts NED 8 Rodrick CASANDER

2nd FRA 23 Daniel CHEDEVILLE

3rd GBR 777 Howard SELLARS

Legends

1st NZL 9 Rob COUTTS

2nd NED 2 Wouter MOLENAAR

3rd FRA 86 Christophe JEAN

Great Grand Master

1st FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ

2nd NED 703 Eric BAKKER

3rd AUS 2 Rob McMILLAN

Grand Master

1st UKR 8 Taras HAVRYSH

2nd NED 68 Martijn van MUYDEN

3rd GER 501 Fabian LEMMEL

Master

1st NED 842 Pieter-Jan POSTMA

2nd ESP 7 David TEROL

3rd HUN 5 Tibor PALLAY

Lady: NED 201 Maria KUIPER

Crutch (11th): HUN 5 Tibor PALLAY

Club Trophy: Het Witte Huis, NED

Nations Cup: The Netherlands

Classic Boat: NED 468 Arthur van den HOVEN

Full results available here . . .