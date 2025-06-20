Finn World Masters – ‘Incredible’ series closes after epic week in Medemblik

Pieter-Jan Postma, from The Netherlands, claimed his second Finn World Masters title, after having won the 2025 title on Thursday with a day to spare.
Laurent Hay, from France, was also secure in second, while Taras Havrysh, from Ukraine, moved up to third on the final day.
For sure everyone in Medemblik this week felt lucky and privileged to be there. The atmosphere was just incredible.
Postma also won the Masters age group, Havrysh won the Grand Masters age group and Hay won the Great Grand Masters category.
As is traditional, all 32 Legends (those over 70) and nine Super Legends (those over 80) were celebrated on stage, representing as a group the aspiration of everyone present.
New Zealand’s Rob Coutts retained the Legends title, while Rodrick Casander, from The Netherlands, again won the Super Legends title.
2025 Finn World Masters
Final overall leading results after 8 races (301 entries)
1st NED 842 Pieter-Jan POSTMA 10 pts
2nd FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ 10 pts
3rd UKR 8 Taras HAVRYSH 27 pts
4th NED 68 Martijn van MUYDEN 32 pts
5th ESP 7 David TEROL 32 pts
6th NED 703 Eric BAKKER 34 pts
7th GER 501 Fabian LEMMEL 34 pts
8th GBR 790 Nick CRAIG 40 pts
9th AUS 2 Rob McMILLAN 41 pts
10th DEN 7 Søren HOLM 42 pts
Leading GBR
6th GBR 790 Nick Craig
20th GBR 635 Simon Percival
29th GBR 2 Allen Burrell
58th GBR Richard Sharp
60th GBR 5 John Greenwood
63rd GBR Martin Hughes
96th GBR 74 Lawrence Crispin
118th GBR Robert Temple
119th GBR Simon Hoult
120th GBR John Hayes
Super Legends
1sts NED 8 Rodrick CASANDER
2nd FRA 23 Daniel CHEDEVILLE
3rd GBR 777 Howard SELLARS
Legends
1st NZL 9 Rob COUTTS
2nd NED 2 Wouter MOLENAAR
3rd FRA 86 Christophe JEAN
Great Grand Master
1st FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ
2nd NED 703 Eric BAKKER
3rd AUS 2 Rob McMILLAN
Grand Master
1st UKR 8 Taras HAVRYSH
2nd NED 68 Martijn van MUYDEN
3rd GER 501 Fabian LEMMEL
Master
1st NED 842 Pieter-Jan POSTMA
2nd ESP 7 David TEROL
3rd HUN 5 Tibor PALLAY
Lady: NED 201 Maria KUIPER
Crutch (11th): HUN 5 Tibor PALLAY
Club Trophy: Het Witte Huis, NED
Nations Cup: The Netherlands
Classic Boat: NED 468 Arthur van den HOVEN