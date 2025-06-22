Kieler Woche opens with Olympic class racing

In its 144th year, Kieler Woche – From Kiel to the World – has started with four Olympic classes completing their first day of racing.

Highlight for British competitors was Daisy COLLINGRIDGE winning the ILCA 6 blue flight to tie for the overall lead with Maelys LAFAGE of France, winner of the yellow flight.

In the men’s ILCA 7, Australia’s Lawson McAULLAY leads after winning both his blue flight races, second is Lorenzo CHIAVARINI of Italy with a 3, 2, tied on 5 pts with Max STIFF of Germany.

Best GBR is Hamish COLLINGRIDGE (16, 12) in 32nd place in the 148 strong fleet.

In the men’s 49er after two races, Moritz DORAU and Riko ROCKENBAUCH of Germany (3, 1) lead with 4 pts from Hernan UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ (4, 2) with 6 pts.

Britain’s William PANK and Thommie GRIT (11, 5) are 10th, Fin ARMSTRONG and Ewan GRIBBIN (21, 8) 25th.

In the women’s 49erFX, Helen PAIS and Helen AUSMAN of Estonia take the early lead (4, 1) tied on 5 pts with Sophie STEINLEIN and Catherine BARTELHEIMER (2, 3).

Britain’s Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY (2, 10) are in 8th, and Eleanor KEERS and Jessica JOBSON (5, 9) in 10th.

All ten Olympic classes are competing at Kiel Week this year.

Also started racing in the first segment of this huge regatta are the 29er in a Euro Cup event, with Nicklas HOLT and Philip FORSLUND (1, 1) of Norway early leaders. Dirk ROGERS and William McEWAN (6, 6) of Britain in 8th.

Full results available here . . .