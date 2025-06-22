Xalient Solo Nation’s Cup – Tom Gillard takes Day 1 lead on Lake Como

The 2025 Solo Nation’s Cup completed two races on day 1 at the Circolo Vela Bellano, on Lake Como.
Britain’s Tom Gillard (1, 3) has a six point lead, with Hans Duetz (9, 1) of Holland second, tied on 10 pts with Menno Huisman (6, 4) and Matthew Frary 4, 6.
After the leading group, Vincent Horey and Paul Davis are tied on 12 pts, then it’s Chris Bunn with 16 pts and Chris Brown on 19 pts.
2025 Solo Nation’s Cup – Leaders after 2 races (62 entries)
1st GBR 6021 – – Gillard Thomas – – 1 3 – – 4 pts
2nd NED 637 – – Duetz Hans – – 9 1 – – 10 pts
3rd NED 642 – – Huisman Menno – – 6 4 – – 10 pts
4th GBR 6122 – – Frary Matthew – – 4 6 – – 10 pts
5th GBR 6134 – – Horey Vincent – – 10 2 – – 12 pts
6th GBR 5914 – – Davis Paul – – 5 7 – – 12 pts
7th GBR 6067 – – Bunn Chris – – 2 14 – – 16 pts
8th GBR 6135 – – Brown Chris – – 7 12 – – 19 pts
9th GBR 6006 – – Lee Mark – – 12 9 – – 21 pts
10th NED 646 – – De Combe Gilles – – 3 19 – – 22 pts
11th GBR 5781 – – Butler Alex – – 11 16 – – 27 pts
12th NED 605 – – Beemster Annemieke – – 18 15 – – 33 pts
13th NED 692 – – de Geus Paul – – 16 17 – – 33 pts
14th GBR 6126 – – Denison Stephen – – 8 30 – – 38 pts
15th GBR 5851 – – Guess Roger – – 25 13 – – 38 pts