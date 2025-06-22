Xalient Solo Nation’s Cup – Tom Gillard takes Day 1 lead on Lake Como

The 2025 Solo Nation’s Cup completed two races on day 1 at the Circolo Vela Bellano, on Lake Como.

Britain’s Tom Gillard (1, 3) has a six point lead, with Hans Duetz (9, 1) of Holland second, tied on 10 pts with Menno Huisman (6, 4) and Matthew Frary 4, 6.

After the leading group, Vincent Horey and Paul Davis are tied on 12 pts, then it’s Chris Bunn with 16 pts and Chris Brown on 19 pts.

2025 Solo Nation’s Cup – Leaders after 2 races (62 entries)

1st GBR 6021 – – Gillard Thomas – – 1 3 – – 4 pts

2nd NED 637 – – Duetz Hans – – 9 1 – – 10 pts

3rd NED 642 – – Huisman Menno – – 6 4 – – 10 pts

4th GBR 6122 – – Frary Matthew – – 4 6 – – 10 pts

5th GBR 6134 – – Horey Vincent – – 10 2 – – 12 pts

6th GBR 5914 – – Davis Paul – – 5 7 – – 12 pts

7th GBR 6067 – – Bunn Chris – – 2 14 – – 16 pts

8th GBR 6135 – – Brown Chris – – 7 12 – – 19 pts

9th GBR 6006 – – Lee Mark – – 12 9 – – 21 pts

10th NED 646 – – De Combe Gilles – – 3 19 – – 22 pts

11th GBR 5781 – – Butler Alex – – 11 16 – – 27 pts

12th NED 605 – – Beemster Annemieke – – 18 15 – – 33 pts

13th NED 692 – – de Geus Paul – – 16 17 – – 33 pts

14th GBR 6126 – – Denison Stephen – – 8 30 – – 38 pts

15th GBR 5851 – – Guess Roger – – 25 13 – – 38 pts

Full results available here . . .