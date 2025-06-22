Kieler Woche – Olympic Classes, 29er and ILCA 6 Worlds split into gold fleets

Light breezes for the competitors on Sunday for the second regatta day of Kieler Woche 2025.

In the ILCA 6 Britain’s Daisy COLLINGRIDGE (18, 34, 8) finished the day down in 13th, but in the gold fleet, as did Molly SACKER (11, 22, 2) in 24th, Matilda NICHOLLS in 34th and Amélie HACKER in 41st.

New ILCA 6 leader is Zoe THOMSON of Australia, with 2nd Maria ERDI Hungary and 3rd Anna MUNCH of Denmark.

In the men’s ILCA 7, Dimitri PERONI of Italy added two wins to move into the lead, 2 pts clear of second placed Lorenzo CHIAVARINI with 3rd Robby MEEK of the USA.

Britain’s Alastair BROWN (21, 3) made it into the gold fleet in 36th.

In the men’s 49er after six races, Hernan UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ now lead with 14 pts, with second Australia’s Otto HENRY and Shaun CONNOR on 17 pts and Simon HEINDL and Conrad JACOBS of Germany third with 28 pts.

Britain’s William PANK and Thommie GRIT are 17th, Sam JONES and Richie THURLBY 31st, Fin ARMSTRONG and Ewan GRIBBIN 33rd, and Arran HOLMAN and Freddie LONSDALE 35th to race in the gold fleet.

In the women’s 49erFX, Germany’s Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE now lead with 9 pts one clear of Katharina SCHWACHHOFER and Elena STOLTZE, with third Sophie STEINLEIN and Catherine BARTELHEIMER also Germany.

Britain’s Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY (6, 2, 2) move up into 4th, while Eleanor KEERS and Jessica JOBSON (7, 18, 8) are 14th. Just missing the cut were Isabelle FELLOWS and Rachael POTTER in 26th.

In the 29er Euro Cup event, Nicklas HOLT and Philip FORSLUND (2.9, 1, 1, 5) of Norway lead with 6.9 pts after six races. Britain’s Lila EDWARDS and Amelie HISCOCKS (2, 1, 4, 2) stormed up the leaderboard to take 2nd with 11 pts. Third are Boróka FEHÉR and Szonja FEHÉR of Hungary on 15 pts.

Britain’s Dirk ROGERS and William McEWAN in 13th, and Joe WIMPORY and Charlie HOPKINSON in 34th also made the gold fleet.

In the ILCA 6 Men’s Worlds, Semen KHASHCHYNA of Ukraine leads the 128 competitors after four races with 9 pts. Second is Alessandro CIRINEI of Italy on 10 pts and third Benedek HÉDER of Hungary with 11 pts. Best GBR is Leo YATES in 15th.

