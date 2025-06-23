RS400 Southern Championships at Warsash SC

Tom Halhead and Paul Hilliar from LLandegfedd won the 2025 RS400 Southern Championship hosted by Warsash SC.
Halhead and Hilliar opened with back-to-back wins before Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst won race 3, and Robin Kirby and Alex Horlock race 4, but with Halhead and Hilliar always in the top three.
After the hectic four race first day, only one race could be run on the Sunday and it produced yet another winner . . . Chris Eames and Rachel Tilley, doing enough to take third on the podium.
Halhead and Hilliar clinched the title with their second in the final race, finishing with a two point advantage over Kirby and Horlock.
RS400 Southern Championships – Final Leaders (27 entries)
1st 1535 Tom Halhead and Paul Hilliar – – 1 1 2 -3 2 – – 6 pts
2nd 1444 Robin Kirby and Alex Horlock – – 2 2 3 1 -4 – – 8 pts
3rd 1528 Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley – – -11 4 5 5 1 – – 15 pts
4th 1481 Ian Walker and Anna Warren – – 5 -12 4 6 6 – – 21 pts
5th 1210 Niall Houston and George Zavos – – 7 -9 8 4 3 – – 22 pts
6th 1189 Steve Restall and Katie Walworth – – 4 8 7 8 -28 – – 27 pts
7th 1526 Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst – – -28 3 1 2 28 – – 34 pts
8th 1532 Steve Norbury and Andy Hill – – 3 10 -11 10 11 – – 34 pts
9th 1557 Paul Smalley and Anna Smalley – – 10 5 14 -28 5 – – 34 pts
10th 1377 Neil Bevington and Alan Skeens – – -9 7 9 9 9 – – 34 pts