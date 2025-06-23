RS400 Southern Championships at Warsash SC

Tom Halhead and Paul Hilliar from LLandegfedd won the 2025 RS400 Southern Championship hosted by Warsash SC.

Halhead and Hilliar opened with back-to-back wins before Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst won race 3, and Robin Kirby and Alex Horlock race 4, but with Halhead and Hilliar always in the top three.

After the hectic four race first day, only one race could be run on the Sunday and it produced yet another winner . . . Chris Eames and Rachel Tilley, doing enough to take third on the podium.

Halhead and Hilliar clinched the title with their second in the final race, finishing with a two point advantage over Kirby and Horlock.

RS400 Southern Championships – Final Leaders (27 entries)

1st 1535 Tom Halhead and Paul Hilliar – – 1 1 2 -3 2 – – 6 pts

2nd 1444 Robin Kirby and Alex Horlock – – 2 2 3 1 -4 – – 8 pts

3rd 1528 Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley – – -11 4 5 5 1 – – 15 pts

4th 1481 Ian Walker and Anna Warren – – 5 -12 4 6 6 – – 21 pts

5th 1210 Niall Houston and George Zavos – – 7 -9 8 4 3 – – 22 pts

6th 1189 Steve Restall and Katie Walworth – – 4 8 7 8 -28 – – 27 pts

7th 1526 Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst – – -28 3 1 2 28 – – 34 pts

8th 1532 Steve Norbury and Andy Hill – – 3 10 -11 10 11 – – 34 pts

9th 1557 Paul Smalley and Anna Smalley – – 10 5 14 -28 5 – – 34 pts

10th 1377 Neil Bevington and Alan Skeens – – -9 7 9 9 9 – – 34 pts

Full results available here . . .