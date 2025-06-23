Xalient Solo Nation’s Cup – Tom Gillard visits unfamiliar waters

The 2025 Solo Nation’s Cup completed two more races on day 2 at the Circolo Vela Bellano, on Lake Como.

Britain’s Tom Gillard retained his lead despite a 22nd place in the second race of the day. Gillard opened with business as usual in the first race (R3) with a win ahead of Hollands Michiel de Boer, and Stephen Denison.

Gillard now has a 7 point lead after four races. In second is Hans Duetz (20, 4) of Holland tied on 34 pts with Paul Davis (14, 8), with Matt Frary (6, 20) fourth on 36 pts.

Robert Martin (40, 1) was the winner of the second race, ahead of brother John Martin (50, 2), both from Lymington Town SC, with Roger Guess (15, 3) in third. Robert Martin moves from 34 to 27 with that win.

Three races are scheduled for Tuesday.

2025 Solo Nation’s Cup – Leaders after 4 races (62 entries)

Results provisional

1st GBR 6021 – Gillard Thomas – – 1 3 1 22 – 27 pts

2nd NED 637 – Duetz Hans – – 9 1 20 4 – 34 pts

3rd GBR 5914 – Davis Paul – – 5 7 14 8 – 34 pts

4th GBR 6122 – Frary Matthew – – 4 6 6 20 – 36 pts

5th GBR 6006 – Lee Mark – – 12 9 10 11 – 42 pts

6th GBR 6126 – Denison Stephen – – 8 30 3 7 – 48 pts

7th NED 642 – Huisman Menno – – 6 4 4 35 – 49 pts

8th GBR 6067 – Bunn Chris – – 2 14 7 27 – 50 pts

9th NED 646 – De Combe Gilles – – 3 19 9 23 – 54 pts

10th GBR 5851 – Guess Roger – – 25 13 15 3 – 56 pts

11th GBR 5781 – Butler Alex – – 11 16 19 14 – 60 pts

12th GBR 6135 – Brown Chris – – 7 12 5 39 – 63 pts

13th NED 627 – De Boer Michiel – – 13 29 2 21 – 65 pts

14th GBR 6134 – Horey Vincent – – 10 2 46 9 – 67 pts

15th NED 692 – de Geus Paul – – 16 17 12 26 – 71 pts

