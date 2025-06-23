Xalient Solo Nation’s Cup – Tom Gillard visits unfamiliar waters

The 2025 Solo Nation’s Cup completed two more races on day 2 at the Circolo Vela Bellano, on Lake Como.
Britain’s Tom Gillard retained his lead despite a 22nd place in the second race of the day. Gillard opened with business as usual in the first race (R3) with a win ahead of Hollands Michiel de Boer, and Stephen Denison.
Gillard now has a 7 point lead after four races. In second is Hans Duetz (20, 4) of Holland tied on 34 pts with Paul Davis (14, 8), with Matt Frary (6, 20) fourth on 36 pts.
Robert Martin (40, 1) was the winner of the second race, ahead of brother John Martin (50, 2), both from Lymington Town SC, with Roger Guess (15, 3) in third. Robert Martin moves from 34 to 27 with that win.
Three races are scheduled for Tuesday.
2025 Solo Nation’s Cup – Leaders after 4 races (62 entries)
Results provisional
1st GBR 6021 – Gillard Thomas – – 1 3 1 22 – 27 pts
2nd NED 637 – Duetz Hans – – 9 1 20 4 – 34 pts
3rd GBR 5914 – Davis Paul – – 5 7 14 8 – 34 pts
4th GBR 6122 – Frary Matthew – – 4 6 6 20 – 36 pts
5th GBR 6006 – Lee Mark – – 12 9 10 11 – 42 pts
6th GBR 6126 – Denison Stephen – – 8 30 3 7 – 48 pts
7th NED 642 – Huisman Menno – – 6 4 4 35 – 49 pts
8th GBR 6067 – Bunn Chris – – 2 14 7 27 – 50 pts
9th NED 646 – De Combe Gilles – – 3 19 9 23 – 54 pts
10th GBR 5851 – Guess Roger – – 25 13 15 3 – 56 pts
11th GBR 5781 – Butler Alex – – 11 16 19 14 – 60 pts
12th GBR 6135 – Brown Chris – – 7 12 5 39 – 63 pts
13th NED 627 – De Boer Michiel – – 13 29 2 21 – 65 pts
14th GBR 6134 – Horey Vincent – – 10 2 46 9 – 67 pts
15th NED 692 – de Geus Paul – – 16 17 12 26 – 71 pts