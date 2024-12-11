Rolex SailGP Championship returns to UK with Emirates GBR’s home event at Portsmouth

Tickets for SailGP’s long-awaited return to the UK and Emirates GBR’s home event at Portsmouth are now on sale.

The Rolex SailGP Championship opens in Europe with the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Portsmouth on 19 and 20 July 2025.

Tickets are on sale now – Click Here

Set to be one of the flagship sport events of the British summer, Portsmouth will host 12 national teams, featuring some of the world’s best athletes, battling it out in identical 50-foot foiling catamarans, racing at speeds of over 60 mph (100 km/h).

Carrying the flag for the UK, the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team – co-owned by sailing great Sir Ben Ainslie and driven by his America’s Cup Co-Helm Dylan Fletcher – will be competing in its first home event for three years.

SailGP previously staged events in Plymouth in 2022 and Cowes in 2019. Both events proved hugely popular with more than 31,000 fans attending.

Tickets for the Waterfront Grandstand at the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix – Portsmouth, 9-20 July 2025, are on sale now, with prices starting from £60 for adult and £30 for children.

Fans on land will enjoy spectacular viewing from the elevated Race Stadium, while a huge on-water presence is expected to flood The Solent as the UK’s passionate sailing fandom flock to the event of the summer.

