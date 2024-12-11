Spain Win the 2024 Optimist Team Racing World Championship

Spain won the 2024 Optimist Team Racing World Championship in Mar del Plata, Argentina.

Team Spain claimed the title after defeating Singapore 2-0 in an exciting final, with Puerto Rico taking the bronze medal with an outstanding performance.

Congratulations to Spain’s Mateo Carbonell, Joan Domingo, Iker Mugica, Marta Mansito, and Amalia Coll for this historic victory.

After a fierce preliminary round involving 42 teams, the top 16 advanced to the final stage. This elite group included Peru, Argentina, Canada, Singapore, Puerto Rico, Malta, Slovenia, Denmark, Italy, Turkey, Great Britain, Brazil, Greece, France, and Croatia.

Spain quickly established dominance, winning every race and securing a direct spot in the final.

Argentina and Brazil were eliminated by a strong Singapore team, which ultimately faced Puerto Rico in the semifinals. Puerto Rico secured the bronze medal.

In the best-of-three final, Spain continued their impressive performance, defeating Singapore 2-0.

The 2024 World Championship individual races continue on Thursday 12 December, at the Club Nautico Mar del Plata, Argentina.